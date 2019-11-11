After a year of construction, Penn State student veterans will soon have a place to call their own on the University Park campus.

In recognition of Military Appreciation Week, Penn State will hold a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new Student Veteran Center on Nov. 15.

The center will be located in the Ritenour Building, which was originally built in 1929.

The new center's services will include giving support and providing a place for activities for student veterans.

“The goal, the vision is that the Student Veteran Center will become the hub of activity and community for student veterans,” Eugene McFeely, Penn State’s senior director for veteran affairs and services, said in a press release.

Currently, two-thirds of the building is finished, according to the release. The center is scheduled to be complete in April 2020.

The reconstructed building will include a student veteran lounge, a student veteran study area and multi-use rooms that will provide space for student veteran organizations, support groups and programming.

There are over 400 Penn State student veterans enrolled at University Park campus, with over 5,000 students across all satellite campuses, including World Campus.

McFeely said in the release that he sees the new center as not only a place for student veterans at University Park campus, but for Penn State student veterans everywhere.

The Office of Veterans Programs will be hosted in the building — providing assistance with GI Bill benefits, support with transition-to-college, peer-to-peer mentoring and counseling resources.

Additionally, the Office of Veterans Affairs and Services — which supports leadership in the development, planning, execution and coordination of the veterans programs across all Penn State campuses — will also be based out of Ritenour Building.

“Having a veterans center is a huge benefit for us,” Kyle Larson, president of the Penn State Student Veteran Organization and a student veteran himself, said in the release. “I can see a lot of student veterans using the group study rooms to study and then stepping into the lounge to take a break. I can also see some student veterans using the smaller office spaces to tutor or informally counsel other vets in need.”

The renovations of the facility amounted to $4 million — half provided by the university and $1.2 million contributed from donors, leaving the remaining $800,000 left to be raised.

McFeely noted in the release that it was critical to not only create a “one-stop shop” for student veterans, but to locate it within the heart of campus.

McFeely added that the Ritenour location provides student veterans easy access to additional campus resources, including academic units, academic advising, tutoring, career services, disability services, accessible parking and Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), all of which are essential to student veteran success.