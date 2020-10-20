Penn State announced its new Consortium for Planetary and Exoplanetary Sciences and Technology, with the intention of leading expansions in current knowledge of the solar system.

The work done within the consortium will be a joint effort from members of the Eberly College of Science, the College of Engineering, the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, the Materials Research Institute, and Penn State Erie and The Behrend College.

The consortium will include three existing centers: the Penn State Astrobiology Research Center, the Center for Exoplanets and Habitable Worlds, and the Penn State Extraterrestrial Intelligence Center. Plans for an additional center, the Center for Planetary System Science, are in the works.

Penn State will hire new faculty members to work alongside current faculty from astronomy, engineering, meteorology and atmospheric science, geosciences and materials science and engineering departments.

The consortium also hopes to create new academic planetary science degrees on both the undergraduate and doctoral level.