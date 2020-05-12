Construction began Monday for two new Shake Smart locations opening in the Intramural and White Buildings this fall.

Shake Smart is a new, healthy and affordable food option for students on the go.

The menu features shakes, coffee, smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches, oatmeal, greek yogurt and wraps. Everything on the menu can be made vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free and lactose-free.

The menu is high-protein, uses real fruits and veggies and the shakes can replace meals.

Shake Smart will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends.

“I built a business based off of what college students always wanted,” Kevin Gelfand, CEO of Shake Smart, said.

Gelfand started Shake Smart when he was a student at San Diego State University in 2011 and realized there weren’t many healthy food options on campus.

There are currently several Shake Smarts in college recreation centers on the West Coast, but Penn State will be their first corporately-run location on the East Coast.

“Penn State has always been kind of a dream location for us,” Gelfand said. “It’s a high traffic campus with many health conscious students.”

Carley Bradshaw will be moving to State College to start her job as the general manager of both locations.

When Bradshaw was a freshman at San Diego State, she was hired at Shake Smart as a team member, and has been working for them ever since.

“I worked my way up over the years,” Bradshaw said. “My senior year I was general manager of one of the smaller locations in San Diego.”

She moved to Arizona two days after she graduated to run two locations there.

“I’ve met some of my closest friends from Shake Smart,” Bradshaw said. “It’s been a great adventure and I’m excited to start a new chapter of my life in State College.”

David Gingher, director of campus retail dining, helped bring Shake Smart to Penn State.

“[Shake Smart] is something very different; there’s nothing else like it on campus,” Gingher said. “It gives [students] a healthy option after workouts instead of just going to a vending machine.”

Shake Smart has a self-order system that will remember students’ orders and make the overall process faster. Regular-sized shakes cost $4.50-5.50 and acai bowls are $6.95. Customization is not up-charged.

Students will be able to use meal points, LionCash or any credit card to purchase items. Both locations will be cashless.

Shake Smart hires exclusively student employees and will be looking to hire at least 50 Penn State students this fall.

“Instead of a place where you clock in and clock out, Shake Smart is a fun place to come and work,” Gelfand said. “Staff can wear yoga pants and listen to fun music on shift.”

Gelfand said students can look forward to “quick and convenient services” as well as a “free shake day” on the grand opening this fall.

