“Rise up this mornin’, smiled with the rising sun, three little birds, pitch by my doorstep.”

Three Little Birds Boutique, located at 220 E. Calder Way, opened its doors to the public this past October — bringing a new dimension to the State College retail scene.

The boutique is named after the song “Three Little Birds” made famous by Bob Marley and more commonly known by the lyrics, “Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing is gonna be alright.”

The store’s owner, Margaret Miller, used to sing the song to her three children, which led to the boutique’s name.

Three Little Birds aims to provide additional shopping options to the women of State College, according to Hannah Grant, the boutique’s manager.

“We feel there aren’t a lot of options for the women who live in the area,” Grant, 20, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, said.

Grant said she believes the strength of the business is that it has clothes for women of all ages, making the business accessible to Penn State students and residents of State College alike.

“I always say my best example is that I shop here, my mom shops here, and my grandmother shops here,” Grant said. “We want it to be a place that moms can come shop with their daughters.”

Grant said one of the boutique’s strengths is the direct effect of the effort put into customer service.

“We want to put our clients first,” Grant said, “in every aspect.”

Kayt Schott, a stylist at Three Little Birds, said many of the clothes are Nordstrom brands.

Schott, 29, of State College, said this should attract a lot of women, as the two closest Nordstroms and Nordstrom Racks are in Lancaster and Pittsburgh.

According to Schott, the boutique also sells products from brands such as Malicious Women Candle Co. and Bitchstix lip balm.

As a resident of State College, Schott could relate to the fact that there weren’t many places for women’s clothing in State College, and said Three Little Birds appeals to the clothing needs of women in the area.

“The community itself, it feels like we’ve all been wanting this,” Schott said. “When I moved here, I asked myself, ‘Where am I supposed to shop?’ and while there are some places, it feels like a lot of it is catered to the student population.”

Schott said women are always coming into the shop saying, “We need more places like this.”

“It’s nice to see that because the shop is really for all women,” Schott said.

Jessica Rillo is the regional manager of the business’s three locations in State College, Mechanicsburg and Hershey.

“It’s a great community and [State College residents] are still finding us and every week we are getting busier,” Rillo, 26, of Mechanicsburg said.

Rillo said she believes the shop’s uniqueness is its main attraction to shoppers, and said it brings “style” to the State College area.

“I don’t think there’s anything in town like what we have,” Rillo said. “We cater to everyone, which is what everyone seems to like about us.”