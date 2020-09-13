On Saturday, Sept. 13, masked and socially-distanced students gathered to watch as comics from Derby and Second Floor Stand-up performed stand-up routines, sketches and improvisations.

Derby, the only all-women stand-up troupe only campus, was founded by three female student comics in 2018.

Today, Rachael Hobbs serves as the president of the student organization as well as the vice president of Second Floor Stand-up.

As the number of coronavirus cases at Penn State escalates, totaling 708 cases university-wide so far, these organizations continue to host and take part in joint improv and comedy shows online.

Hobbs (senior-psychology) said although both organizations had previously hosted smaller shows, Penn State’s Office of Student Activities had reached out for performers a couple weeks before.

“We didn’t realize it would be a big caliber deal,” Hobbs said.

Throughout the hour-long event, performers interacted with the audience during improv sessions in which they compared their sex lives to pineapples and saltine crackers, and imitated the likes of Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a celebrity dating game.

During her performance, Katie Gaus explained that her quarantine experience went “stereotypically,” as she cut and dyed her hair.

“I was super close to chopping all my hair off and giving myself a mullet,” Gaus (senior- telecommunications) said during her set. “Because I go constantly back and forth between wanting to be a girl with a mullet or wanting to be topped by a girl with a mullet.”

Other performers included Derby Vice President Ayana Francois, who talked about her thoughts on Europe and experience with American nursery rhymes as a babysitter.

Bringing up “Eeny, meeny, miny, mo” and the rhyme’s not-so-subtle shift from a racial slur to “tiger,” Francois joked that she didn’t take issue with its racist past as much as she did its falsehood.

“I’m pretty sure they famously did not let them go,” Francois said during her set. “But it makes me happy to think that there might have been some kind of loophole — if you caught him by the toe and only if he hollered, you have to let him go. That’s the rules.”

Certain members of the audience, including Marybeth Gavin, were familiar with performers. Gavin (sophomore-earth science) explained that she had attended comedy shows at Penn State before and had come to see her roommate, Torin Cronin, on stage.

Others Hannah Hayes and Mario Blot both said Mickey Hopkins, treasurer of Second Floor Stand-up, was their pick of the funniest performer.

Both Hayes (sophomore-geosciences) and Blot (senior-geography) said the event was uplifting, especially in these “dark times.”

“Making me laugh is the best form of medicine,” Blot said.