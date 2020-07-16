If you’re looking to take a trip out of this world, Penn State’s Department of Astronomy can help.

AstroFest, first held in 1999, is a four-day event that immerses participants in topics related to space exploration, including the discovery of stars and planets.

But amid the global coronavirus pandemic, this year’s AstroFest — held from Aug. 13 to 16 — will look a bit different.

For the first time, the event will be virtual and won’t be held concurrently with the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

Astronomy professor Jane Charlton said the event was postponed due to protests about racism in the United States following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in May after a white police officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis.

“We decided to put off AstroFest to make sure we had a lot of focus on the contributions that Black people have made to our field,” Charlton said. “No matter what terrible and difficult things are happening here on Earth right now, there is a whole lot out there and hopefully it can bring people some hope and comfort in these times.”

Nahks Tr’Ehnl, a multimedia specialist in the astronomy department, said there is always a need for improving diversity and inclusion in astronomy and other scientific fields.

“With the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and too many others, long-standing issues of bias, discrimination, threats and violence against Black members of our communities, it's really important for us to join in and amplify voices reminding everyone that Black Lives Matter,” Tr’Ehnl said via email. “And it's on all of us in science fields to make greater efforts to recognize and highlight the contributions of Black scientists and explorers, recommit ourselves to embodying our university’s and college’s stated values, make everyone feel welcome and wanted in our field — and especially to encourage future students, faculty and associates.”

The video game used in select online astronomy general education courses such as “ASTRO7N: The Artistic Universe” will be utilized for the event, according to Charlton.

Participants will be able to learn about the solar system by “flying around” in the game and clicking a button to enter a live Zoom call with an astronomer who can answer questions. There will be roughly 20 live chats like this, Charlton said.

“It’s really something that has the potential, in a way, to be a lot bigger than the in-person AstroFest because it doesn’t have to be completely local to people in State College,” Charlton said. “There’s a lot to do and still figure out, but I’m kind of excited about the potential that it has.”

Charlton said there will be programs available for participants of all ages, including virtual telescope viewing and planetarium shows.

The video game will be browser-based, so participants will not need to download any new software to their computers.

Tr’Ehnl said the approach to this year’s event is unique since organizers are reaching out to areas beyond University Park where people may be interested in the program.

“We can still have ‘live’ events, but we can also make recordings of those available online after the event is over, and people can check them out from anywhere in the world,” Tr’Ehnl said. “Unlike previous years, one won't ‘miss out’ and have to wait for another year just because they weren't able to visit or attend on a certain day.”

Links to various YouTube videos will also be available if participants aren’t interested in livestreamed presentations.

Chris Palma, the associate dean for undergraduate students in the Eberly College of Science, said AstroFest is meant to teach people about the “fascinating” objects and phenomena that astronomers study, including quasars, exoplanets, black holes and pulsars.

Palma also said the event allows children to ask Penn State experts about science.

“I think also for many of us, we look at this event as a chance for folks to get to know our diverse group of scientists working in astronomy at Penn State,” Palma said via email. “Most of us really enjoy having an opportunity to just share with everyone what we do and why we love astronomy as much as we do.”

Palma said over 100 volunteers typically help organize the in-person event, including many undergraduate and graduate students.

“This year, the event will be different, but we expect our talented students will come up with really creative ways to share astronomy, even if it has to be done virtually,” Palma said.

Palma added that AstroFest has always been about sharing a passion for studying the universe.

“We have used the tagline 'Bringing the heavens to Earth' on our shirts for years, and I think this has always been what I think is our main goal,” Palma said. “If folks leave feeling like their questions about the universe have been answered, then we have done our jobs.”

Tr’Ehnl said he is most excited for the faculty and student presentations about recent discoveries and new technologies, and hopes participants gain a greater appreciation for astronomy and science. He also wants people to recognize astronomical discoveries' importance to humanity.

Finally, Tr'Ehnl hopes that by highlighting contributions from members of the Black community working in astronomy and other related fields, more people will be encouraged to get involved.