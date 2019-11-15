Mara Keisling, a Penn State alumna and the founder and executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality, spoke at Penn State on Thursday about the difficulties people in the transgender community face everyday —and how important it is to hold onto optimism to keep on fighting.

“Living in America right now is like waking up on the operation table," Keisling said. "It is bad but we can fix it. Everybody has to want to fix this, it's just broken right now. Optimism for that endeavor is hard to come by."

While hard to come by, she maintains her optimism and dedication to her service for the trans community. The National Center for Transgender Equality, which she founded about 17 years ago, works to enact policy change and encourage public education to be inclusive of trans individuals in America.

“Trans people are a f****** storm,” she said. “Trans people have come over the horizon out of nowhere… and are raining down education and justice and understanding and visibility on people whether they want it or not. We have a right to be here… Every trans person has a right to be here, and we’re insisting on that.”

Keisling said she is floored by how much change has been enacted and how more people have become aware in terms of the diversity in gender and sexuality, especially in comparison to when she was growing up. Despite these steps forward, Keisling knows that there is still a long way to go.

“We have not come this far to only come this far,” Keisling said. “We are going to win. We are winning. We're still fighting.”

Keisling also made a point to acknowledge that the hardships that the trans community faces extends beyond their trans identity and also includes their socioeconomic and racial identity.

In light of the upcoming Transgender Day of Awareness on Nov. 20, she asked the Penn State community to keep trans people — especially trans women of color — who have been the victims of violence and death in their thoughts, as the day is about “remembering the people we have lost [as well as] thinking forward.”

In these moments, optimism becomes difficult — and all the more necessary, according to Keisling.

“Pessimism is obedience,” Keisling said. “If you say, ‘Things can’t change,’ you are saying you are not going to do anything. You are saying, ‘It's okay with me how things are right now.’”

Student Brady Swanson said he felt his own renewed sense of optimism after hearing Keislign speak.

“I liked what she said about promoting positivity, especially positivity about the government,” Swanson (freshman-psychology) said. “There's a lot of bad things happening today, and obviously there needs to be a lot more inclusion.”

For those who are looking to make a difference in whatever way they can, Keisling’s advice was simple:

“Be a good person. I know that sounds weak, but I mean it exactly as I say it,” she said. “If you improve the world in any way, you are improving the world for trans people.”