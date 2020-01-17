Penn State is home to over 100,000 students — and perhaps the face of those students and the university as a whole is the university’s 18th president, Eric Barron.

However, many students are unaware of what goes on behind the scenes in the life of a university president.

On May 12, 2014, Eric Barron became the 18th president of Penn State, after serving as Penn State’s dean of the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, and later the president of Florida State University.

Barron wasn’t always a big name in university leadership, though. He was formerly a general education science teacher at Penn State.

After realizing that helping people was one of his main priorities, Barron decided to quit teaching in order to dedicate his time to administration as a dean at Penn State.

“I turned to my wife and said...in true Penn State fashion...if you’re going for a job like [the dean], why shouldn’t you go for the top?” Barron said. “You should always try to do more, you should always try to do better.”

As the president of a Big Ten school, Barron’s many responsibilities include countless meetings, initiatives and social engagements that do not leave much free time.

In order to balance everything in his busy schedule, Barron shared his secret to getting through the day — living in 30 minute increments. Sometimes, these blocks of times are elongated to one hour or shortened to 15 minutes, but he can “hit 10 of them in a day,” and therefore, accomplish 10 things.

Typically, Barron has university-related engagements in the evening and on weekends. According to his secretary, his all-time social engagement record as a president is 41 evening events in a row without stopping.

“You’re always entertaining [as president], you’re always on, you’re always giving speeches, you’re always welcoming a group, you’re always sitting down with donors,” he said, “and it just becomes a part of the life.”

Barron is now more “protective” over his time than at the beginning of his presidency. Every six weeks, he requests his secretary schedule him a three-day weekend.

More often than not, however, he said the little free time he has is spent attending Penn State events with his wife, such as volleyball or softball matches.

Traveling is an important part of the president’s weekly schedule because his consistent goal to raise money for the university.

Within two days, Barron traveled to Washington, D.C. for a day to speak with media outlets, and then headed to New York City for a day of donor and alumni activities.

“That’s probably a big part of the day,” Barron said, “just realizing how scheduled you are and that it goes right through the evenings and the weekends.”

Among the programs Barron has pushed for during his presidency include the Open Doors Scholarship Program and Invent Penn State. The former seeks to provide financial aid to struggling students, while the latter is an initiative to promote economic development and job creation in the Commonwealth.

“The idea of saying, ‘How can we take groups of students and help them be more successful?’ is meaningful to me,” Barron said.

As he speaks with donors and alumni, Barron pushes to make changes through philanthropic initiatives.

Ultimately, Barron said he is proud of the impact he has had at the university, and said there’s always more to be done.

“I was here for 20 years. I know what the culture of this place is like,” Barron said. “This place has as good attitude, a good sense of community, a good sense of vision, faculty that work really hard, a great set of students — how could I not come back?”

RELATED