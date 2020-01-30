One Penn Stater is returning to his alma mater to speak, now with a few awards under his belt.

Journalist Stephen Solomon will deliver a presentation titled "A Revolutionary Idea: The Birth of Freedom of Speech in America" at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 in Carnegie Cinema.

Solomon's presentation, "A Revolutionary Idea: The Birth of Freedom of Speech in America," will address the way in which the political debate of the founding period informed the First Amendment freedoms Americans have today.

Solomon received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. He currently serves as the marjorie deane professor of financial journalism in the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University. He founded the master's program in business and economic reporting at NYU and is the current director.

Solomon was awarded the John Hancock Award for Excellence and the Gerald Loeb Awards for his journalistic work. He is also the founding editor of First Amendment Watch, an NYU publication that aims to increase civic engagement by tracing the historical roots and representing the ongoing conflicts surrounding the First Amendment.

The alumnus's investigative work on the deadly working conditions — which lead to the deaths of 54 workers at the Philadelphia, Pa. plant of Rohm and Haas Company — has resulted in a $25 million settlement for the families of the deceased.