The Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color has reconvened as part of Penn State’s efforts to combat racism, address bias and enhance community safety, according to a Penn State news release.

The task force was organized in 2015 to improve the relationship between "law enforcement and underrepresented racial and ethnic minority communities," the release said.

The task force’s 2016 findings and recommendations focused on the advancement of diversity and inclusion "within University and local police departments, training police officers to more effectively serve a diverse community, and fostering increased community engagement to address the concerns of underrepresented community members."

The task force includes Penn State administrators, faculty, students, staff and police officers; members from the State College Borough, Patton and Ferguson townships; local municipal police departments; and the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County.

Penn State President Eric Barron asked the force to reconvene earlier this year, which prompted the creation of the Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety. Additionally, this prompted an ongoing review of the Student Code of Conduct.

The full task force includes the following people:

Emil Cunningham, a task force chair and the director of diversity and inclusion for Penn State Finance and Business

Jesse Barlow, the State College Borough Council president

Joseph Milek, the chief of police operations for Penn State University Police and Public Safety

John Gardner, the chief of the State College Police Department

Iris Richardson, the director of diversity, equity and inclusion for Penn State University Police and Public Safety

Ronald Filippelli, the State College mayor

Charima Young, the Penn State director of local government and community relations

Chris Albright, the Ferguson Township chief of police

Carlos Wiley, the director of the Penn State Paul Robeson Cultural Center

Tyler Jolley, the Patton Township chief of police

Shoba Wadhia, the director of the Penn State Law Center for Immigrants’ Rights Clinic

Seria Chatters, the State College Area School District director of equity and inclusivity and Penn State adjunct associate professor of education

Patreese Ingram, the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences assistant dean of multicultural affairs

Kevin Kassab, the State College Borough community engagement manager

Melissa Landrau Vega, the director and coordinator of Latina/o initiatives for the Penn State Multicultural Resource Center

Charles Dumas, a State College Borough planning commission member and professor emeritus in the Penn State School of Theatre

Derek James, a co-chair of the Penn State President’s Commission for Racial/Ethnic Diversity

Irene Miller Wetzel, the CBICC vice president for member engagement

Cynthia Young, the department head and associate professor of African American studies

Centrice Martin, the assistant to the Ferguson Township manager

Lydia Abdullah, a retired director of the office of diversity and inclusion for Penn State Finance and Business

Shaun Gabbidon, a Penn State Harrisburg distinguished professor of criminal justice

Aaron Kaufman, the executive director of Penn State Hillel

AnneMarie Mingo, an assistant professor of African American studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies