Students who want to retain a sense of learning on campus this fall will be able to in some capacity, according to Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

Powers confirmed Tuesday the university will designate 45 small classrooms as "Remote Learning Rooms" for students to complete their coursework individually or in small, socially distanced groups using their own devices.

The rooms will be open during normal building hours and will have "clear signage" to let others know their intended use.

The full list of classrooms for students' use can be found here.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the classrooms will be available because they were not scheduled for regular use due to occupancy limits.

Regular student spaces on campus have been adjusted to follow social distancing guidelines and will be available as usual.

