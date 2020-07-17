Former Penn State defensive tackle Ellison Jordan’s lawsuit against the university and several of its athletic and medical providers — including head coach James Franklin — was dismissed by Centre County President Judge Pamela Ruest on Wednesday, July 15.

Jordan initially filed the lawsuit in Jan. 2020, alleging he was the victim of “medical malpractice” and “intentional negligence." The lawsuit also stated violations of university, NCAA and Big Ten policies.

Allegedly, Jordan sustained injuries during his time on the football team from June 2016 to Aug. 2019. Throughout the lawsuit, Jordan alleges the Penn State Athletic and medical administrators who treated him “reinjured” him and failed to identify injuries during examinations.

When the case went to Centre County court, Jordan’s lawsuit was denied. The defendants’ preliminary objections to the complaint were sustained and all allegations made by Jordan were dismissed.

