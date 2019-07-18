BOT Eric Barron
President Eric Barron speaks about the budget and tuition during th first meeting of the academic year is held at the Penn State Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

 Linsey Fagan

For the second straight year, Penn State approved a tuition freeze for Pennsylvania resident undergraduates during today's Board of Trustees meeting at Penn State Brandywine, according to a press release.

A $6.8 billion university operating budget was constructed by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning for the 2019-20 academic year. This annual budget includes no change in tuition for all Pennsylvania-resident undergraduate students.

“Promoting affordability in the face of rising costs has not been easy, but we are working hard as a University to maintain and grow the quality of our academic programs, invest in the future, and continue to serve as an innovator in higher education,” President Eric Barron said in a press release.

Penn State resident undergraduates are now paying less than five years ago when taking inflation into account, according to Barron. Penn State’s in-state tuition rate increased by just 5.09% from 2015 to 2019, while the Consumer Price Index increased by 9.13%.

“Penn State ranks fifth among all 50 state flagship universities for the smallest overall in-state tuition increase over the last decade,” Barron said. “This second consecutive tuition freeze illustrates the University’s commitment to access and affordability.”

With the freeze, the tuition rate for full-time, lower-division, resident undergraduates would stay at $8,708 per semester at University Park.

