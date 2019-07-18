For the second straight year, Penn State approved a tuition freeze for Pennsylvania resident undergraduates during today's Board of Trustees meeting at Penn State Brandywine, according to a press release.

A $6.8 billion university operating budget was constructed by the Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning for the 2019-20 academic year. This annual budget includes no change in tuition for all Pennsylvania-resident undergraduate students.

“Promoting affordability in the face of rising costs has not been easy, but we are working hard as a University to maintain and grow the quality of our academic programs, invest in the future, and continue to serve as an innovator in higher education,” President Eric Barron said in a press release.

Penn State resident undergraduates are now paying less than five years ago when taking inflation into account, according to Barron. Penn State’s in-state tuition rate increased by just 5.09% from 2015 to 2019, while the Consumer Price Index increased by 9.13%.

“Penn State ranks fifth among all 50 state flagship universities for the smallest overall in-state tuition increase over the last decade,” Barron said. “This second consecutive tuition freeze illustrates the University’s commitment to access and affordability.”

With the freeze, the tuition rate for full-time, lower-division, resident undergraduates would stay at $8,708 per semester at University Park.