The Harlem Globetrotters, a world famous exhibition basketball team, will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 2, 2020.

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

The crew will perform its new show "Pushing the Limits", featuring Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George.

The show will feature a unique combination of comedy and basketball skills, including a new record-breaking attempt.

Tickets for the family friendly event went on sale Wednesday.