The Harlem Globetrotters, a world famous exhibition basketball team, will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on March 2, 2020.
Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m.
The crew will perform its new show "Pushing the Limits", featuring Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, TNT Lister, Swish Sutton and Torch George.
The show will feature a unique combination of comedy and basketball skills, including a new record-breaking attempt.
Tickets for the family friendly event went on sale Wednesday.