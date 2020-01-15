The University Park Undergraduate Association met for its first meeting of the semester on Jan. 15, voting to pass a bill that will fund resume printing.

UPUA also voted to table a second bill for further discussion. The bill would have funded the Pennsylvania Association of State-Related Students (PASS).

The first bill passed unanimously and will allow students to print their resumes for free during Spring Career Days through the Copy Central printing service located in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The program will begin on Jan. 16 and end on Feb. 14. UPUA will fund 10 resumes per student up to 10,000 total prints.

The program will cost $675. Standardized resume paper will also be provided.

The second bill discussed would provide PASS with $600 as an operational budget, since it does not currently have one. The money would provide letterheads and envelopes displaying the PASS logo.

The bill intended to help PASS “effectively advocate on behalf of students across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

At-Large Representative Tyler Ladzinski said the bill would give PASS “a leg to stand on.” He also said the group can’t fundraise the money itself, since it is an advocacy group and not a student organization.

Other members of UPUA, however, had skepticism regarding why letters were needed and how the figure was decided upon.

UPUA President Laura McKinney gave a report outlining the continuation of efforts to provide menstrual products in bathrooms. She also discussed working with Penn State President Eric Barron to formulate a student experiences survey and address student need initiatives.

Next week, UPUA will vote on Election Code revisions and celebrate the launch of Penn State Go, an all-in-one app that will include features such as Canvas and Outlook.

