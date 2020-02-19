The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center is expanding its resources to students by allowing students to schedule meetings through Starfish, according to a Penn State news release.

Starfish is the service students may use to schedule meetings with academic advisors, participate in peer tutoring sessions and now, schedule confidential meetings regarding finances.

The center will provide a link from its financial literacy website that will allow students to schedule a meeting with a specific staff member or student ambassador about financial situations.

The meetings may take place in a variety of methods, including phone calls, emails, video chats or in-person visits.

There is no limit to the amount of times students are able to schedule a consultation with the center.

Students should be prepared for their conversation with basic knowledge of their financial situation, including financial goals they might have, according to the release.

The Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center will use the one-on-one appointments to help with financial aid and scholarship questions, loans and budgeting, credit card help and more.

Last academic year, the center had 388 one-on-one meetings, according to the release.