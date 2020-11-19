Ibram X. Kendi compared the current racial climate to slavery in the 1850s, as he said America hasn’t made as much progress as many may think.

Kendi, a New York Times’ number one best-selling author, discussed the current state of America during a virtual event Wednesday night hosted by WPSU and moderated by Cheraine Stanford.

“The best analogy is the 1850s, a decade in which you not only had slave holders who were among the richest and most powerful people in the world, but also had, on the abolitionist side, had people like Moses, Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass along the abolitionist belt,” Kendi said.

Kendi is the founding director of the Boston University Center for antiracist research, as well as the Andrew W. Mellon professor in the humanities at the university. He is also a contributing journalist at the Atlantic and is a CBS News correspondent.

In 2020, I-M Magazine named Kendi one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

When Americans are labeled as being racist, the common reaction is to say “I’m not racist,” Kendi said.

“But to be anti-racist is to have the vulnerability and willingness to actually admit those times in which we're being racist,” Kendi said.

Kendi wrote the book “How to Be an Antiracist” because “people asked him to.”

“I [wanted to] show this history of, this clash between racist and anti-racist ideas,” Kendi said. “And the more people that asked me ‘how can I be an antiracist?’ The more I realized, I needed to answer in book form.”

The term color blind developed in reaction to former President Bill Clinton’s aim to lead a national conversation on race, according to Kendi.

Opposers of the president coined the term in 1997 to dismiss discussions about racism and color.

“I don't think many people who used that term realized that this term was popularized to eliminate conversations on race and racism,” Kendi said. “Typically, those who say they are color blind are saying they don’t need to be engaged in — or even strive to be anti-racist.”

In discussing what Penn State can do to encourage anti-racism, Kendi said professors should ensure students understand how racism plays a role in life.

Kendi added that students should be brought into the practice of breaking down why Black people are dying at three times the rate of white people at the hands of police violence.

According to Kendi, the Republican Party used voter suppression during the 2020 presidential election.

“Unlike previous Republican parties or other major political parties, in which voter suppression was one sort of tool in the toolbox to maintain political power or gain political power, in this election, for the Republican Party, it was ‘the’ tool in the toolbox,” Kendi said.

The United States needs to create a new type of society in which Latinos aren’t deemed as people who are invading America and taking jobs, in which Black individuals aren’t considered criminals and in which Muslim citizens aren’t automatically adjudged as terrorists, according to Kendi.

“Can you imagine if people weren't so easily manipulated by racists?” Kendi said. “But, I think that it is important for us to realize that those of us who are striving to be anti-racist, are striving to create equity and justice for every single person, for all groups.”

