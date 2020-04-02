At a young age, kids often become interested in fairy tales with knights in shining armor or princesses in castles.

And more often than not, those kids never delve into the history and theories behind those medieval stories.

However, Penn State has a strong group of faculty members involved in medieval studies, according to professor Benjamin Hudson, which allows them to have an overall impressive program.

One former professor in particular, Norris Lacy, made his mark on the Penn State community. Before retiring in 2012, Lacy was a specialist in the topic of Arthurian legend. He had published about 30 books and about 150 articles.

Needless to say, Lacy is passionate about medieval studies.

When Lacy began graduate school, he said he intended to specialize in 20th century literature. However, he said he became “fascinated” in medieval literature.

“I was interested in medieval literature because of its intrinsic appeal, but also because of the influence of a particular professor, Richard O’Gorman, who became my Ph.D. adviser and eventually a dear friend,” Lacy said via email.

In 1988, Lacy was knighted by the French government. He also served as the international president of the Arthurian Society for three terms.

Despite having an extensive extracurricular life in the field of medieval studies, Lacy and several other faculty members at Penn State have made it their mission to increase interest and educate students on the importance of studying the medieval times.

People may think that there is no professional life for a person with a degree in medieval studies.

However, Hudson, a former colleague of Lacy’s and professor of medieval and British history, disagrees with that idea.

“Working in a genuinely interdisciplinary/intercollegiate manner trains students to adapt quickly to new environments and learn to coordinate different types of information,” Hudson said via email.

Lacy viewed the processes of getting students interested in medieval studies as indirect. He often saw that those who became interested in the topic never initially thought that they were. Instead, they became interested after taking a general education humanities or social science class.

“About the way I and many others make the period appeal to students,” Lacy said, “the answer is a kind of paradox. It is sometimes difficult to get students into medieval courses, and it may take advisers’ recommendations, word of mouth by former students and sometimes just where a course fits into a student’s schedule.”

Another way to get students interested in the topic is to cause students to think about their favorite works of literature and who wrote them.

As Hudson noted, oftentimes the books that are popular in modern day literature are of medieval influence due to the author’s interest in the subject.

“Modern culture has been influenced by the Middle Ages. J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter books, graduated in medieval studies, while C.S. Lewis (Narnia books) and J.R.R.Tolkien (Lord of the Rings) taught medieval courses,” Hudson said via email.

It is clear that there are dozens of medieval influences on today’s culture — however, if someone wants to become interested in a certain topic, it is helpful to learn from a professional to allow them to experience the entire realm of studies.

Robert Edwards, professor of English and comparative literature at Penn State and a former colleague of Lacy’s, noted his admiration for Lacy and all that he had done for the area of medieval studies.

“I think [Lacy] has done a splendid job of making the literature and the medieval period itself accessible to students at Penn State,” Edwards said via email. “His courses aim to give students a mastery of the texts and a clear sense of the historical contexts (they are always multiple) from which they emerge and in which they operate aesthetically, culturally and politically.”

RELATED