Editor's Note: Each week, The Daily Collegian compiles a list of virtual and in-person events that students can attend. In-person events take place both on campus and in the surrounding State College community.

With all in-person classes coming to an end on Friday, Nov. 20, students can attend lectures, visit the HUB-Robeson Center galleries, attend an open mic event or watch the annual State College holiday tree lighting before their departure.

Here are events members of the State College community can attend throughout the week of Monday, Nov. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 22.

Monday, Nov. 16

Noon — The virtual event titled “The Financial Ecosystem and Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs” will highlight the research of Jerome Williams, professor and fellow of The Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development in Rutgers Business School.

Professor Williams partnered with Penn State School of Business to discuss and help minority business owners.

According to Penn State News, they will present two strategies to support race-based criteria in evaluating bank performance.

5:30 p.m. — Yoga instructor Sima Farage will be teaching an hour-long session of yoga and meditation. Those interested in attending the session can join the Zoom meeting here.

7:30 p.m. — The Center for Performing Arts is presenting a jazz program titled “The Democracy! Suite,” which was created by Wynton Marsalis. The concert will highlight the themes of freedom and democracy. To attend, visit this website.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Noon — Join the Penn State Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and small business owners as they gear up for a special showcase event. They will take viewers live and behind the scenes to some local businesses. Join via Zoom or stream through Facebook.

1 p.m. — Two psychologists will host an event titled “Strategies to help manage stress and enhance your well-being.”

Elana Szczesny, a psychologist at Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services, and Danielle Haluska, the assistant director for health promotion and wellness, will discuss college life and engage with other students to gain strategies on overall wellness.

The event will be recurring and those interested can join the Zoom meeting here.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Noon — Those interested in earning a graduate degree can register for a virtual information session about Penn State’s Master of Public Policy program. Students and faculty will discuss opportunities, curriculum, programs and the application process.

8 p.m. — Blue White Culinary startups partnered with the Penn State Alumni Association. Three Penn State Culinary entrepreneurs — Launchbox Idea Catalyst Benjamin Nason, Associate Director of Donor Relations and Special Events at Penn State Mya Swires and Founder of Blue Stripe Brewing Rodney Stahl — will share stories and perspectives about how they have overcome challenges faced by most people wanting to create a company.

Thursday, Nov. 19

10 a.m. — Visit the HUB Galleries to see the “Human Expectations” exhibit from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to the Student Affairs webpage, this exhibit showcases four artists, Natalia Arbelaez, Micaela Amateau Amato, Soojin Choi and Malcolm Mobutu Smith, displaying their work in ceramic, glass and neon.

8 p.m. — Bridge of Hope is hosting a virtual event to spread awareness to try and end family homelessness in Centre County. Attend “Home for the Holidays'' to hear stories from families and staff members, talk about holidays, learn new recipes and share traditions.

Friday, Nov. 20

6:30 p.m. — Virtually attend the holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony hosted at the Allen Street Gates. The event will be livestreamed, and viewers can listen to carolers and virtually tour lighting attractions downtown to celebrate the event’s 25th anniversary.

Organizers asked attendees to “respect the borough ordinance” and view the event at home due to gathering limits.

Saturday, Nov. 21

5 p.m. — The Howard United Methodist Church is hosting a free community Thanksgiving take-out meal. To place an order of turkey and trimmings, call or text 814-625-2182.