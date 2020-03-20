Though Penn State classes are remote and buildings have closed, Penn State Police will remain in service — however, the department has temporarily modified patrol procedures for certain calls and incidences.

The changes, which follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are in the interest of the officers' safety and seek to promote social distancing, according to a press release.

The department's goal is to return to normal operations, but it said it is committed to quality service and protection during this time, as well.

Expected changes in operation include:

When reporting an emergency on campus, call 911. Report non-emergency crimes to the department's online Report a Crime form.

In an effort to practice social distancing, officers have been asked to reduce or limit contact with people. Therefore, there will be less interpersonal interactions and limited time while in contact with police.

Penn State Police will not respond to medical calls at this time unless it is potentially life-threatening or EMS personnel request their assistance. Additionally, officers will not travel with individuals in the case of medical transport.

Penn State Police dispatchers will ask for additional details in the case of medical calls regarding potential infectious diseases cases.

Nondepartmental personnel escorts will be avoided to limit exposure and vehicle decontamination processes.

Individual services calls will be responded to, but only to people that are authorized to be in the building at the time of the call. Residence halls are included in this, unless the student was permitted to access the building.

Individuals with questions and concerns about the temporary changes are encouraged to contact Penn State Police.

