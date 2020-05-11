Penn State University Police now has a criminal investigation unit to serve all 22 of the university's campuses, according to a Penn State news release.

Tom Sowerby, who has served with the University Police and Public Safety for over 30 years, is leading the unit as the commander.

The unit is based in the UPPS department headquarters in University Park and includes "an investigative lieutenant, four criminal investigators and a property/evidence technician," according to the release.

The unit has begun operating and is located in University Support Building I, according to spokesperson Jennifer Cruden.

Cruden said the unit "will be a work in progress moving forward."