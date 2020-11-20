Hoping to increase accessibility on campus and provide a space for students with and without disabilities to interact, the Access Club at Penn State became an official organization last spring.

A few weeks later, the coronavirus pandemic shifted the university to remote learning and closed its campuses.

Access Club Vice President Leah Joslyn said these changes initially threw the group off, but it’s now adjusting to the age of Zoom.

“I’d say it’s been challenging in the sense that we became an organization, and within a matter of a month to weeks we were back home because of the pandemic,” Joslyn (senior-psychology) said. “While we had all of the logistical stuff done, we basically had to have most of our meetings in this [online] format, which was challenging at first, but now I think we’re well-adapted to that.”

Joslyn, President Cassandra Kizis and Administrative Vice President Julie Berda founded the club last fall, but it didn’t become an official university organization until spring.

Joslyn said she saw a post made by Kizis about starting the group and “jumped on it immediately.”

Prior to discovering Kizis’s efforts, Joslyn hoped to see an organization like this on campus because she wanted a place where students of all abilities could learn about disability rights, issues and complexities.

Similarly, Berda (junior-English) had been planning on starting a club like this in previous semesters because of the accessibility issues she saw around campus.

“Even looking at the Boucke Building, it houses [Student Disability Resources] and the front entrance isn’t accessible for someone in a wheelchair,” Berda said. “I think that was really the big push for me to be like, ‘this needs changed.’”

Since the initial founding of the club, Joslyn said she and the other executive board members have worked to mold the group into what it is today.

Access Club meets every Monday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., after which the executives hold their meeting.

Treasurer Mia Vega, who has been involved since the club’s creation, said members have discussed topics such as diversity and inclusion, and how to help one another through the challenges presented by the pandemic.

Vega (senior-biochemistry) said the group has talked about advocating for improvement of the Zoom format for students with certain types of disabilities. She said requiring closed captioning and recording of all lectures have been topics of discussion so far.

Vega also said Access has talked about providing counseling services specifically for students with disabilities, since online learning may present additional challenges to them.

“Having a disability and mental health definitely goes hand in hand, so it’s important to take care of yourself during difficult times, especially if the courses you’re taking are very rigorous,” Vega said.

Additionally, Joslyn said Access has partnered with Penn State’s Career Services on several occasions this semester to assist its members — many of whom will graduate in spring — in preparing to navigate the job market amid the pandemic.

Vega said Access has also partnered with a few guest speakers, including Susan Robinson, a Penn State alumna who discussed her experience being legally blind during a Zoom lecture in October.

As the club has grown, Berda said it has partnered with other campus organizations. On several occasions, members of Access have joined other clubs’ meetings to offer the input of students with disabilities to their discussions.

Although all types of students are encouraged to join Access, Joslyn said another goal of the group is to provide students with disabilities a place to share their experiences with one another.

“Speaking for myself, I’ve benefited hugely from that, because I grew up in a really small town where I was one of the only people with disabilities, so being able to interact with those different perspectives and those different individuals has been really beneficial,” Joslyn said.

Berda said the club usually alternates between informative discussions and relaxed, fun meetings to ensure the mental health of its members during the stresses presented by course work and the pandemic.

Over the winter break, Vega said she will head a community initiative to make masks for elderly individuals and those who are at a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. She said club members can participate either by making the masks or donating the supplies to do so.

Up until this point, Berda said it’s been difficult to make changes for the betterment of students with disabilities on campus in the virtual format.

For example, prior to being sent home last semester, Berda said she and a friend had been meeting with university officials to make the fire evacuation plan on campus more accessible for students with disabilities.

Once Penn State shifted to remote learning, Berda said members had to pause this effort.

However, Berda hopes to advocate for more change in the spring based on the club’s discussions. She added the funding Access recently received from the university will help with these efforts.

“This semester, we’ve really been discussing a lot of things, and I think we’ve really come to a place where we have an idea how to start that, so I think having more people on campus in spring could help us start doing that,” Berda said.

With many of its members and executives being seniors, Joslyn said she hopes to continue building Access in the spring to ensure the group’s stability on campus in the long run.

“A lot of our members and even [executive board] are going to be graduating in spring, so I think our biggest goal is going to be just prepping the next group of individuals to take over so that this can continue,” Joslyn said. “It is so important and it needs to stay.”