Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously passed Resolution #46-15: Condemnation of the Zoom-Bombing Made Against the Black Caucus and Demands for Legal Charges Against Perpetrators during a meeting Wednesday night.

On Jan. 27, 51 unwanted users entered Penn State Black Caucus's Zoom room during the Spring 2021 Virtual Involvement Fair.

According to a statement from Black Caucus, the users "ambushed" the Zoom room during the event and filled the chat with "anti-Semitic and white supremacist language" while several users screamed into their microphones, played loud music or exposed themselves sexually.

According to a Penn State News release, University Police have been consulting with the Office of Information Security, FBI and the Centre County District Attorney’s Office in regard to the investigation.

Currently, there are "no indications that the incident involved people connected to the Penn State community," according to the release.

Many have condemned the Zoom bombing with statements in support of Black Caucus. Penn State President Eric Barron released a statement on Jan. 30, and the African American Studies Department, the College of the Liberal Arts department heads and the Penn State chapter of the American Association of University professors released statements on Tuesday.

Blake Toliver, Black Caucus’s representative in the UPUA, and Najee Rodriguez, chair of UPUA’s justice and equity committee, condemned the incident and spoke in favor of the resolution.

