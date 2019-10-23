For current students, it would be impossible to imagine a modern education at Penn State with the use of WiFi.

However, some on campus have seemingly lost their connection to such an important tool, as many students have had issues this semester connecting to the wireless network around campus.

DJ Krausz said he experienced issues with the campus WiFi this semester.

“I had a little bit of trouble at the beginning of the semester...I had to reinstall some stuff. And then for the past two weeks I’ve had a lot of trouble with it, like connecting to it and the WiFi just not working or randomly disconnecting,” Krausz (junior-psychology) said.

Kyle Jenkins said his phone struggles to connect to the WiFi when he’s at certain spots on campus.

“Very rarely [are there problems], it’s only when you go to certain spots that it’s bad… Nowhere big… it’s more like in between buildings, underneath trees, that kind of stuff,” Jenkins (sophomore-engineering) said.

The Penn State IT Service Desk is a resource that is available to all students who are experiencing problems with technology and equipment at the University Park campus.

The service desk has a physical location in W130 Pattee Library Knowledge Commons and troubleshooting services online 24/7.

Ryan Wellar, the interim director for Enterprise Support Services at Penn State IT, said he does not consider issues students have been facing as a “pervasive problem.”

“One thing we did see at the start of the semester is a significant increase in the contacts for wireless at the beginning of the semester that our group received,” Wellar said. “A lot of those though were related to issues installing the software to get someone’s device onto the wireless. Since then, over the past few months we’ve been able to mitigate a lot of that volume, but it’s still the most common thing people have problems with.”

One basic thing students can try to combat problems is to uninstall and then reinstall the software that connects their device to the Penn State WiFi since that software has had a recent update, according to Wellar.

For students who are facing issues and cannot solve them, he suggested calling IT reporting the problems.

“We have some tools to evaluate how strong or how weak a signal may be in a given location,” he said. “We can figure out whether it’s a problem with the service or a problem with the device.”

If students are having problems with the WiFi or need technical support, they can go to it.psu.edu to contact the help desk.