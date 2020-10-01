Penn State’s Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity is celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month at University Park by hosting various events like webinars and workshop throughout the month of October to celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender history, as well as the larger LGBTQ rights movement, according to a Penn State news release.

The first event begins at noon on Oct. 1, which is a webinar called "Beyond Stonewall: A History of Queer Activism." The webinar, which is presented by Collaborate Consulting and facilitated by Samy Nour Figaredo, will look at LGBTQ movements before and after Stonewall.

On Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. the State College Borough Council will meet to announce proclamations for October’s LGBTQ+ History Month and November’s Transgender Awareness Month. The meetings will be aired on Channel 7 and live-streamed on C-NET.

On Oct. 12, CSGD will host a virtual rally celebrating pride within the Penn State community. Members of the LGBTQ+ community will have the opportunity share support, engage in community reflection and advocate for change. The time of the rally has yet to be determined.

On Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m., an event that is co-sponsored by the Gender Equity Center will present actor, dancer, and singer Jamaal Swain. Swain is the star of the Golden Globe-nominated FX series "Pose." Swain will share his story of coming out and what LGBTQ history month means to him.

On Oct. 14, at 5 p.m., CSGD will virtually welcome Blair Imani, a historian, activist and public speaker. Imani will be presenting “Intersecting Movements," a presentation that will cover the state of the United States and advocacy around race and gender during a pandemic.

On Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. CSGD will host a webinar presented by Raquel Saraswati. The presentation, titled “Strength and Power: Healing for POC Communities,” will provide an opportunity for students, faculty and staff of color to share their experiences and receive support. The session will focus on the experience of Black students, but all people of color are welcome to share, according to Penn State news.

Visit the Student Affairs website for more information on the upcoming events.

