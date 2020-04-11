Penn State's yearbook, La Vie, is typically distributed in-person on campus before graduation.

Due to the remote learning period, however, La Vie will be mailed to students. The yearbook is now available for online order, according to a Penn State News release.

The 131st Edition, “A Penn State of Mind,” showcases athletics, events, activities, academics, students organizations, THON and graduates from the 2019-20 academic year.

RELATED

Penn State Extension to offer free online courses through April Penn State Extension will offer its library of online courses at no cost through April as a …