Visitors to Penn State can now expect a greater availability of electric vehicle charging stations, as well as a reduced rate to utilize these services.

Adding to the three charging stations and five plugs made available at the Nittany Deck in 2018, Penn State's Transportation Services and the Office of Physical Plant and Hospitality recently placed four plugs in the visitor parking lot of The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center. Three of these plugs are open for general use, while the last is intended for ADA-licensed vehicles.

Reduced pricing is also being offered at these charging stations, as the $2 per hour rate was decreased to $1 per hour in order to “further encourage the use of electric vehicles,” according to a press release.

In order to use these charging stations, visitors must download the ChargePoint app and create an account.

According to the release, visitors are also expected to move their vehicles to a regular parking space or exit the station when charging is complete so as to “allow access to as many users as possible.”