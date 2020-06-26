Penn State announced it will offer graduates the opportunity to purchase an electronic PDF version of their diploma, in addition to the traditional paper one, according to a Penn State News release.

These diplomas are referred to as Certified Electronic Diplomas (CeDiplomas) and will be available to Spring 2020 graduates onward.

If the student shares the CeDiploma with anyone — including potential employers and graduate schools — the recipient can validate its authenticity via the Office of the University Registrar’s website. To do this, the recipient must utilize the diploma’s personalized 12-digit code (CeDiD) which lies in the upper left corner.

After each degree conferral moving forward, graduates will receive an email on their Penn State accounts when their CeDiploma is ready for purchase through LionPATH.

To buy the CeDiploma, graduates will be charged a one-time payment of $10.95 that will be directed to the diploma vendor, Paradigm.

According to the news release, graduates will continue to receive their traditional paper diplomas via mail approximately four weeks after commencement.

