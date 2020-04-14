The subject of “innate genius” is often discussed in many science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields — and one Penn State researcher looked into how this might affect students’ pursuits.

With that, the “leaking STEM Pipeline,” or the phenomenon of the number of STEM pursuers drastically declining as students transition to professional careers, has been the focus of many studies attempting to unravel and potentially stop the leak.

In a study published in the “Basic and Applied Social Psychology” journal called “Not All Scientists Are Created Equal,” psychologists explore the role of those pursuing STEM fields in choosing whether to look up to Einstein, Edison, or an invented scientist, “Mark Johnson.”

Danfei Hu, the Penn State researcher who co-authored the study, explained that she was initially more interested in the social psychology aspects of role modeling.

Specifically, Hu (graduate-psychology) and her fellow researchers asked how connected STEM aspirants might feel in role modeling an intimidating figure thought to have been an innate genius, as opposed to a more humble figure who remains accomplished in their field.

In their first study, she said the researchers exposed their subjects to infamous scientists associated with different reasons for success: Thomas Edison and Albert Einstein. They found that when students were exposed to Edison, whose success is often attributed to perseverance rather than Einstein’s innate genius, their subjects' motivation and engagement in arithmetic tasks increased.

“The way that Einstein is being presented — the crazy scientist look — I think that is just everywhere and it’s giving people the message that’s what scientists look like,” Hu said, “especially young kids think that scientists are crazy and they don’t care about how they look, they’re socially isolated — so many negative associations.”

The researchers also tested the role of fame by comparing the motivational impact Einstein would have on their subjects as opposed to the struggle story of “Mark Johnson,” a fabricated scientist. Once again, the researchers concluded that students benefited more from exposure to the struggling and persistent scientist and even scored higher on arithmetic tasks.

Hu noted that “Mark Johnson” was a name the researchers generated to present the most common, male, caucausian name for their subjects.

However, in doing so, Hu also emphasized that she is conducting another line of research looking at using role models to motivate African American women, using the role model approach while also researching intersectionality.

Hu also referred to pre-existing research that illustrates that senior, post-doctoral faculty members believe that their students need to be endowed with a certain amount of natural talent in order to be successful.

“Think about the consequences of those people believing that — how that’s going to influence the way they interact with young scholars, with their own students,” Hu said. “The results of that paper show that the extent to which those researchers endorse those beliefs predict the racial and gender distribution of minorities in those fields. So if, for instance in math, the researchers are more likely to think you have got to be smart to be successful in those fields, there are fewer women and racial minorities in those fields.”

Hu also reflected on some of the traction the study has been receiving on Reddit, which agreed with the study’s findings, according to Hu.

“It would be hard for you to become a Stephen Hawking if you worked with Stephen Hawking,” she said.

However, Hu used this to explain that self-perception also shifts relative to one’s own position relative to accomplished scientific figures.

“In a real situation, that’s when the role aspirants part comes into play. When you interact with this person, you revise your goal — the way you perceive yourself has changed,” Hu said. “If you actually work with a super-famous scientist, maybe you are not as intimidated as you would otherwise be. But, I do think the way famous scientists are being presented to people, to the public in general, has to be revised.”