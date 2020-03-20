As students transition to remote classes following Penn State’s announcement to extend learning through the end of the semester due to coronavirus concerns, professors are trying their best to educate under unprecedented circumstances.

“I believe if students signed up for a particular course at the beginning of the semester, it’s my goal to make the course seem as close to normal as possible,” Jadrian Wooten, a Penn State professor of economics, said about his duty as an educator.

Still, many instructors face difficulties in delivering what is supposed to be face-to-face education, online.

As professors stay in their home offices while self-quarantined, they’ve used their ample free time and whatever experience they have with Zoom — a conference serving application used in many classes — to rewrite course curriculums.

Through confinement, some professors have noted the switch to Zoom has hardly been easy.

“The isolation from colleagues and students, this is not the same level of interaction that we’re used to,” Richard Alley, a Penn State professor of geosciences, said. “It takes so much effort just to put the classes online.”

To combat the boredom of laptop lectures, professors like Alley have brought unorthodox teaching styles and environments to light.

“I put up a nice background with a National Parks theme behind where I’m filming everything from,” Alley, whose hands-on lectures have since lost their classroom nuances, said. “The powers of interaction, the chatting in the hall on the way out of class kind of thing is broken at this point.”

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Unlike the classes that are hardly suited for Zoom lectures, English professor Paul Kellermann has noted his courses are well-equipped for remote learning.

“I feel as if I have an advantage because I’ve been doing this for 20 years,” Kellermann said. “I kind of know what to expect.”

Instead of the distracting students and buzzing iPhones common in college classes, Kellermann said his biggest challenges with teaching at home are not with Zoom but with keeping his dogs under control. Though students love it when they bark, Kellermann noted that maintaining professionalism regardless of the circumstances is a priority.

Depending on one’s technological knowledge, professors have been using Zoom with varying levels of competence. Many professors have no choice but to get familiar with the video communication provider.

In search of normalcy with schooling, Wooten said perhaps the answer isn’t to overhaul the syllabus, but to instead stick to weekly assignments and lectures as much as possible.

“A lot of faculty, whatever they’re comfortable teaching and however they’re comfortable teaching, they can do the same stuff in Zoom,” Wooten said. “They don’t have to switch to something else.”

Whatever the obstacles, one theme is constant among many professors: Though they will use Zoom lectures and remote learning for the rest of the semester, many hope this form of education does not continue in the future.

“I hope we don’t get too used to this idea,” Kellermann said. “We have a beautiful campus and I can’t wait to get back into a classroom.”