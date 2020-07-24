Penn State alumna Cathy Sherrill and her husband have been aiming to spread their message through their sustainable clothing line, Earthling Clothing Collective, with the goal of bringing people together through positive messages written on the clothes and masks.

Since January, Sherrill and her husband, Rusty, have been spreading the word about their new business through family and friends. The idea for the company, however, came about in November 2019.

“The basic idea of the clothing line is to bring everybody together," Rust said, "we’re all earthlings, we all live on earth, and all this petty fighting back and forth is ridiculous.”

The couple is able to use previous experiences to help with the clothing line, since Rusty worked as a graphic artist in the clothing industry for 30 years in southern California.

Cathy had some marketing and sales background and has been advising Rusty with designs for the company, as well as helping with writing and editing. However, Cathy’s full-time job is as a meeting planner for businesses in California.

“I'm kind of in the background to fill in the gaps,” Cathy said. “Rusty is more of the creative type, and I'm more of the business end.”

While Cathy and Rusty are skilled at public relations and clothing design, respectively, they were not initially familiar with social media. Cathy said she received an email from Penn State talking about its internship program, which was looking to help students do micro-internships until the end of August. Cathy and Rusty contacted them, and they now have four interns through Penn State.

RELATED

How local officials hope to keep Penn State students from spreading the coronavirus On the weekend of what would have been the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Penn S…

Sonika Mishra, one of the interns, said via email that the Penn State internship program was started to help students connect with alumni who need help over the summer due to many lost opportunities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The interns have created a Facebook and Instagram page for the clothing line to increase its social media presence.

“[The interns] have been good at branding... they've been really good at putting a face on the company and really showing what it is,” Rusty said. “We’re really impressed with them and pretty much everything they've done.”

Although the interns are working remotely, they have mostly been able to work around the obstacles presented by the virus. Mishra (graduate-economics and English) said most of the work done by the interns is individual, but they do communicate through GroupMe and have weekly Zoom meetings to align expectations and goals for the upcoming week.

When the internships come to an end in August, Cathy and Rusty will potentially ask the interns to continue with the company in some way.

“We thought about throwing it out to them, if any of them wanted to continue on a consulting basis or independent contractor basis,” Cathy said. “Certainly if any of them have any willingness or desire to continue forward, we certainly welcome their help.”

Cathy, who graduated in the class of 1981, said seeing the interns’ help takes her back to her time as a student at Penn State.

“When I was at Penn State, I did an internship, which was one of the highlights of my career. So when I got an email from Penn State offering students for an internship, that was a very attractive offer for me,” Cathy said. “And I'm really thankful and grateful that we were able to be put in touch with some students who were willing to step in and learn a business and help a new company.”

The feedback Cathy and Rusty have received from customers has been positive, according to Rusty, who added that the people like the direction of the company and what it’s about.

Both Cathy and Rusty have been mindful of the messages they print onto their clothing, though.

“It's hard today to not offend anybody, but we really try hard not to do that,” Rusty said.

To Cathy and Rusty, the company is not something they are working on to get rich. To them, they said, it is just a small way to bring people together. Even following the pandemic, according to the couple, everything sold will still be appropriate, and if the clothing line is doing what they want it to, they may even look at expanding.

RELATED

When something is ordered, a company called Threadless prints the designs on the article of clothing, and the customer receives it in the mail about seven to ten days later. Although Rusty said he would like the process to be faster, the company ships to almost everywhere in the world.

Cathy and Rusty have also partnered up with Medshare, a humanitarian aid organization that takes a percentage of the profit from all of the line’s masks sold. Alongside Threadless, which takes another percentage of the company’s profit as well, the money the couple receives from the company is “nothing to write home about,” Rusty said.

But, Cathy and Rusty are looking to interns for more potential partnerships.

“We are trying to hook up with other like-minded companies and give some of the profits to other companies who are uniting the country and bringing things together and doing good stuff,” Rusty said.

Through the positive messages on their clothing, Rusty hopes to spark important conversations.

“People need to communicate more with each other, and that's the whole deal,” Rusty said. “I'm really just hoping people see a shirt or see a mask, and it opens up the dialogue and we all start communicating and realizing that we are all in it together.”