Before spring break, Penn State's on-campus resident assistants went about their day-to-day lives, studying for midterms and keeping spirits on their floors high.

The coronavirus shutting down campus was not something they were prepared for, though.

Emily Nolan was an RA on the third floor of McKean Hall in East during the shortened spring semester. She said she was notified of the requirement for students to stay home at the same time as other on-campus residents.

“I’m not disappointed at all,” Nolan (senior-psychology) said via email. “This is a global pandemic. We have to do what we have to do to keep everyone as safe as possible.”

Nolan said she will definitely want to be an RA again after having this semester cut short. She also said the staff were very supportive of her role and felt like family.

Emma Moul, an RA in North’s Leete Hall, said the RAs are staying up to date with information and changes made by their coordinators.

“Many of the RAs are curious to know about the dorms opening up and what the situation for the fall is looking like with our jobs and so forth,” Moul (junior-supply chain management and Spanish) said via email.

Moul said she was excited to utilize her fun ideas and hang out with her residents in the warmer second-half of the spring semester.

“I do not have many RA duties virtually besides meeting with my coordinator for supergroup to stay up to date on Penn State news,” Moul said. “I had a lot of fun events for my residents planned. I am lucky though that I get more semesters in the future to be an RA.”

According to Nolan, her floor's GroupMe used to be a more constant stream of questions. Now, though, residents aren’t exactly bombarding the groups with questions or concerns.

However, Christina Cafaro has been more active in GroupMe since classes have gone remote.

“Occasionally residents will ask [questions] in the GroupMe or direct message me,” Cafaro (senior-supply chain & information systems) said via email. “I told my residents that if I ever had pertinent information I’d be sure to pass it on.”

Cafaro, who monitored a floor full of freshmen in McKean Hall, said she’s been jokingly carrying out her duties at home.

“I’d joke about writing up my siblings for being too loud or confiscating my parents’ alcohol,” Cafaro said. “They didn’t like when I tried to enforce quiet hours. Once an RA, always an RA. Just kidding.”

Cafaro said she wishes she could have given her freshmen a proper, heartfelt goodbye to seal off their first year at Penn State.