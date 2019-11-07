On Nov. 21, State of State will present its first fall conference, entitled "State of Us."

The event will host three faculty speakers and three student speakers discussing topics from free speech on campus to leaving one's legacy at Penn State.

The conference will be held in the Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center from 6 to 8 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be catered by Wegmans.

State of “Us” is meant to encapsulate each speaker’s personal narrative and their commitment to the Penn State community.

State of State’s mission is to promote positive dialogue within the Penn State community regarding issues that face the university and its students, faculty, staff, alumni, and locals, resulting in a stronger and more successful community.

This dialogue concludes in an annual spring conference.

Speakers for the fall conference include:

UPUA Judicial Board member Daniel Zahn speaking on free speech on campus

President of Schreyer for Women Siena Baker speaking on the role of womens organizations

Executive Director for the Penn State 2020 Class Gift Wil Dunn speaking on donating and leaving a legacy at Penn State

Director of the Paterno Fellows Program Dr. Jeremy Engels speaking on creating a life in State College

State College Councilwoman and Assistant Dean in the College of Agricultural Sciences Dr. Deanna Behring speaking on the importance of participating in State College politics

Director of the Restorative Justice Initiative Dr. Effrain Marimon speaking on creating educational opportunities for incarcerated people