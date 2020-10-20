Penn State professor of mechanical engineering Laura Pauley has taken piano lessons for 17 years, but has only performed on stage once prior to this semester.

With the coronavirus pandemic shifting her fluid dynamics classes to the State Theatre, however, Pauley’s onstage experience has expanded.

Since the second week of the fall semester, Pauley has devoted the last 10 minutes of each Friday class to remind her students of the importance of self care, where she plays a piece on the piano.

Pauley’s self care topics include the importance of getting enough sleep, eating well and taking time to relax or pursue a hobby.

Pauley said she thought of the idea when classes moved online at the end of the spring semester. Given the uncertainties and additional stresses presented at this time, she said she was inspired to open each of her Zoom classes a few minutes early and check in on how her students were doing.

“We just need to be more aware of our mental health and our mental wellness, because this is such a strange, new situation that none of us are really prepared to handle,” Pauley said. “At times, I feel the pressures of it, the stress of it also, and I wanted to let students know that they are not the only ones.”

Since she was teaching from home at the time, Pauley said she had also started playing piano more and wanted to share this with her students.

By the time the fall semester rolled around and she discovered she would be teaching two sections of Mechanical Engineering 320 in the State Theatre, Pauley decided to continue what she had started in the spring.

Helena Clauhs, one of Pauley’s students, said Pauley has also made a strong effort to keep her classes in person, and mentioned the importance of following coronavirus mitigation protocols.

Clauhs (junior-mechanical engineering) added that Pauley’s discussions of physical and mental wellness mean even more in light of the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“Taking time for yourself is always important, but especially during COVID it’s important to self-reflect, and the fact that she is willing to sacrifice class time to make sure that her students do that is awesome,” Clauhs said.

Pauley said she also gave her students a presentation on negative self-talk that she created when she was asked to give a “TED Talk” for a student organization.

According to Pauley, the idea for this presentation came from one of her previous New Year’s resolutions.

“I just found myself waking up in the morning and saying ‘oh, I’m tired,’ or ‘oh, I’m grumpy today,’ or ‘oh, I don’t want to get out of bed,’ and I realized I’m putting those thoughts into my head, and there’s no one else around,” Pauley said. “Why am I starting my day in that way?”

Pauley said she has given the negative self-talk presentation to her students each year since she created it, fitting it in around midterms or finals.

In class on Oct. 9, the day before World Mental Health Day, Pauley said she utilized a photo of stained glass in the Notre Dame Cathedral to demonstrate the value of all people and their unique qualities.

“The diversity of people in the world is what creates something beautiful, like the stained glass,” Pauley said. “If all the glass was the same color, it wouldn’t be as interesting as it is with all of the different colors… When any one [piece] is missing, we all miss out.”

Pauley said she also took this time to discuss the impact of suicide, and to remind her students to keep an eye out for one another and themselves.

“Suicide affects everybody around that person, too, and they’re left with a void,” she said. “Part of the beauty and part of the world is missing when we’re not all involved.”

Logan Yoder said Pauley told the class about a friend of hers who died by suicide in college, which he said reminded him to value relationships and to be more intentional about checking in on the mental health of his friends.

Yoder (junior-mechanical engineering) said because of her efforts to check in with students, Pauley has become a role model for him.

“It feels like sometimes she’s given me more advice about life than what my parents may have in 20 years of raising me, and it’s really special… as an educator to do that,” Yoder said. “I think the most impactful people in my life were teachers like that who could go beyond the material and kind of teach me life lessons, and I really appreciate that.”

So far, Pauley has performed pieces in class such as “Moonlight Sonata,” “Clair de Lune” and “Chopin Nocturne #2” in E flat Major.

Pauley also said she takes time to remind her students to take breaks from school and find a hobby that “brings them happiness and a little diversion from the crazy COVID reality.”

She said playing the piano served this purpose for her when she was a student, as she practiced two hours a day through her undergraduate and graduate education.

“The piano is my relaxation and my serious hobby,” Pauley said. “I just found, as a student and now, that through my life it’s an important diversion, relaxation, something to get away from everything else going on in the day.”

Yoder said he finds it “refreshing” that Pauley takes time to discuss self care and play piano for her classes on Fridays, especially because of the “high stress” environment that sometimes accompanies engineering courses.

Yoder also said he hopes to see more professors do things like this in the future. He added that college is “one of the most important times for [students] to learn more about life.”

“Some of the things that Dr. Pauley has talked about and I’ve reflected on [have helped me] learn things that are going to help me far beyond the content of my courses will help me, and that’s coming from somebody that really values the content,” Yoder said.

Mirroring this sentiment, Nicholas Errante said he appreciates the care Pauley shows for her students through this Friday practice.

“Sometimes it can be a stressful lecture where you’re kind of confused, and then you realize that your professor is actually there for you and doesn’t want to see you confused or anxious or stressed,” Errante (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “She tells you to take time to make sure that you’re OK and not always freak out about the homework or what’s going on in class.”

Even though it is only for 10 minutes on Fridays, Masen Nartatez said this break in his day has been valuable to him, especially since engineering is a “far cry from anything related to talking about mental health or listening to music.”

“I like that she takes a little bit of extra time to connect with us on a level other than fluid dynamics,” Nartatez (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “I really appreciate the gesture to just kind of break things up during the week.”

Errante said he has seen other students express equally positive thoughts toward Pauley’s efforts via the class GroupMe, and Clauhs said she and some of her classmates have emailed Pauley to thank her.

“If you watch the numbers on the Zoom, nobody leaves,” Clauhs said. “Everybody wants to stay and hear what she has to say.”

In the future, Pauley said she plans to continue discussing self care and mental health with her students, even after the pandemic is over.

With 32 years of teaching experience at Penn State under her belt, Pauley said she has spoken with a lot of students who have expressed concerns that they are the only ones with questions and uncertainties in their lives and future career paths.

Knowing this, she said she has been working to remind students that they are never alone in their struggles, and she hopes to continue doing this moving forward.

“In my department, some students feel that everybody else seems so confident,” she said. “Many people are questioning things in private, but they put up a strong front, so I think it’s important for students to know that we are all a work in progress, we’re all learning, we’re all trying to figure things out.”