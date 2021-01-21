New York Times bestselling author Michelle Alexander joined the Penn State community for a moderated discussion Thursday night, fielding questions prepared by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Student Committee and others in attendance.

The virtual discussion revolved around the topic of Alexander’s book "The New Jim Crow," and the topics of mass incarceration and criminal justice reform.

Before the event, students Mimi Boone and Makayla Ashe said they wanted to see Alexander address racial injustice both at the national and local level in State College. Ashe (senior-applied statistics) hoped Alexander would discuss the shooting of Osaze Osagie.

Osagie was a 29-year-old Black State College resident who was shot and killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019. The State College police were serving a mental health warrant when Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. The officers unsuccessfully attempted to deploy a Taser on Osagie before shooting and killing him.

Additionally, Boone (senior-health policy and administration) hoped Alexander would discuss President Joe Biden and his plans for presidency.

The conversation began with moderator Candis Smith, a political science and African American studies professor, introducing Alexander. Smith asked Alexander to discuss the “racial reckoning” that transfixed America over the summer and after the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

After Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Alexander said attendees should be cautious about both the president and vice president’s history with criminal justice reform. Instead, Alexander chose to focus on the “politics of the movements” in America and the policies that are promoted by them.

According to Alexander, there are many different things in communities that can hinder racial justice reform. She said one law or order won't create widespread changes many people are looking for.

“We are not going to end our system of mass incarceration without reimagining our healthcare system,” Alexander said.

Alexander said there's a lack of transparency in the prison systems in terms of violence that occurs as a result of mass incarceration.

“These institutions cause us far more harm than they do keep us safe,” Alexander said.

Alexander said attendees should look deeper than surface-level positives that are attributed as a result of low crime rates. She said people should focus on the levels of mass incarceration and the punishments associated with things that are often referred to as "petty crimes."

“What we ultimately have to do is dismantle and transform,” Alexander said.

At the end of the discussion, Smith opened the floor for students to pose questions to Alexander. One attendee asked Alexander about people who conform to common notions of professionalism in order to avoid encounters with police.

"We are never going to reform mass incarceration in America,” Alexander said, adding that she had seen the same conformations happening in churches.

Afterward, the author was asked about her hopes for the future of America and herself.

“We have to address the reality that far more radical change is required,” Alexander said.

Alexander closed the event by asking viewers how they could take their inner desires and use them to benefit the lives of people, whether it be one person or many.

