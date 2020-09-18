Old Main
Old Main in University Park, Pa. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

 Noah Riffe

Penn State’s research expenditures exceeded $1 billion for the 2019-20 fiscal year, according to a Penn State news release.

This marks a $40 million increase from last year’s total.

It also includes $633 million in federal funding and $375 million in contributions from private funders, university sources and the commonwealth.

University President Eric Barron said the milestone reflects the external support as well as the impact of activity on solving complex societal problems, according to the release.

Senior Vice President for Research Lora Weiss said this is a testament to the world-class quality and teamwork of Penn State’s faculty, students and staff, and a statement of the university's continuing commitment.

Federal agencies including the Department of Defense, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Energy contributed nearly $40 million to the increase in funding.

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.