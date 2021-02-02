On Monday, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association announced 10 dates for information sessions about upcoming student government elections.

The sessions will be hosted by the UPUA elections committee and include presentations about the tentatively scheduled Mar. 31 elections.

All times listed are in Eastern Standard Time. Link to Meetings: Topic: UPUA Elections Information MeetingJoin from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://t.co/WoFAzpezqR — UPUA Elections (@UPUA_Elections) February 1, 2021

The dates for the sessions, which can be accessed with this Zoom link, include:

Feb. 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at 1:00 pm

Feb. 18 at 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m.

Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

UPUA hopes for a strong election turnout in March, as both legislative and executive offices will be up for grabs.

The two weeks prior to election day will be reserved for campaigning and the two weeks prior to that will be used to register candidates.

