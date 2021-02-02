UPUA Graphic
Kaleigh Quinnan

On Monday, Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association announced 10 dates for information sessions about upcoming student government elections.

The sessions will be hosted by the UPUA elections committee and include presentations about the tentatively scheduled Mar. 31 elections.

The dates for the sessions, which can be accessed with this Zoom link, include:

  • Feb. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 16 at 1:00 pm
  • Feb. 18 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 19 at 6:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 22 at 10:00 a.m.
  • Feb. 23 at 4:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
  • Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

UPUA hopes for a strong election turnout in March, as both legislative and executive offices will be up for grabs.

The two weeks prior to election day will be reserved for campaigning and the two weeks prior to that will be used to register candidates.

James Engel is a student government reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a freshman studying digital and print journalism and classics and ancient Mediterranean studies with a minor in French.