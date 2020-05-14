Even though Penn State’s typical commencement ceremony was replaced with a virtual one on Saturday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university and its graduating students found ways to create alternative celebrations at home.

Penn State graduate Liv Torres said she and her family tuned into the virtual commencement and took a socially distanced visit to her grandmother’s house as part of her celebration.

Torres — a class of 2020 graduate with degrees in classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, English, Spanish, and history — added that some of the colleges she completed majors in also held Zoom calls to congratulate the seniors on their accomplishments, which she and her family attended.

Being the third Penn State graduate in her family, Torres said she was sad not to have the traditional commencement experience, but she was grateful for what her family and the university did to make up for it.

“It was really nice,” she said. “I appreciated the efforts of my family and the university to make me feel special and celebrated.”

Torres added that although the cancelation of in-person commencement was disappointing, she enjoyed the virtual alternative, particularly the portion where students performed the alma mater by combining pre-recorded videos of themselves singing or playing instruments.

Mirroring Torres's sentiment, graduate Lauren Dempsey said she was sad to have missed the traditional graduation experience but appreciated the celebration she was able to have.

“I would have rather been sitting next to my friends on the BJC floor — the same floor I danced [on for] THON and stormed after a major basketball victory — but I am still glad I got to celebrate the day and my accomplishments with my family,” Dempsey said via email.

According to Penn State President Eric Barron, the university is hoping to hold an in-person celebration for all spring 2020 graduates when large gatherings of people are permitted.

In addition to watching the virtual commencement, Dempsey, who graduated with a degree in advertising, said she enjoyed a “celebratory lunch” with her family and FaceTimed some friends.

Graduate Sophia Mancuso said in addition to attending virtual commencement, her family surprised her by arranging for friends and family to drive by their house with congratulatory posters to visit briefly from a distance.

However, Mancuso, who graduated with a degree in communication arts and sciences, said she was disappointed not to have the in-person commencement experience, and wished the ceremony included stating the graduates’ names.

“I just think the graduating class should have been recognized more,” Mancuso said via email. “I think Penn State did a good job with the ceremony, but it could have been a lot better and I didn’t really feel noticed at all.”

Nonetheless, Mancuso said she was grateful for her friends and family who helped make the day feel special for her.

Agreeing with Mancuso, Kennedy Ritchie said she found the virtual commencement “pretty disappointing” and wished the university would have explained beforehand that the ceremony would not include running through each student’s name.

Despite the commencement not living up to her expectations, Ritchie, who graduated with a degree in food science, said her family helped her celebrate by decorating the house with balloons and streamers and throwing her a cook-out.

“I hadn’t expected them to do anything because we were planning on doing a graduation party later in the summer, but they made just as big a deal out of it,” Ritchie said. “[They] made sure I realized the day was special and worth celebrating.”

Ritchie also said the food science faculty hosted a Zoom call to congratulate their graduates, which she appreciated.

Graduate Erika Wolf, however, opted not to watch the commencement and spent the day with a friend and her family.

Wolf got her degree in security and risk analysis, and said she has been living with a friend’s family since the remainder of the spring semester was moved online. Because she is from California, she has been unable to pack up and move home amidst the pandemic.

Despite this, Wolf said her friend’s family celebrated her graduation with catering and a cake. She said the family also got her the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss and that she got to FaceTime her parents.

Wolf said she decided not to watch commencement because she initially thought it would scroll through all of the graduating student names and she was not interested in it.

“It just didn’t really appeal to me,” Wolf said. “There are other ways I’d rather spend my time.”

Wolf added that she enjoyed the celebration her friend’s family had for her, as well as their efforts to make the day feel special.

“I appreciated that people thought [my graduation] was a big deal because I’ve always just thought, ‘Of course I would go to college and graduate,’” Wolf said. “I think everybody wants to make the most of the situation we’re in right now and this was an excuse to be happy [and celebrate].”