The typical college student goes to class, studies, works and spends time with their friends. This, however, is not all Penn State student Tanav Thanjavuru does.

Thanjavuru (sophomore-data science) recently created his own company called “A World Without H8.” This startup is only a few weeks old, and Thanjavuru has already made around 90 sales, some of which have gone to 12 to 15 different states. He’s also shipped to roughly 16 campuses, like West Virginia, Coastal Carolina, University of Texas Austin, Temple, Drexel and Bloomsburg.

“For a while I’ve been wanting to create a brand, and I thought of the name for it and what it would be probably a month ago or two months ago. I didn’t really do anything with it, it was just sitting in my notes,” Thanjavuru said.

From here, Thanjavuru said he watched YouTube videos about how to create a brand, and talked to the founder of Jerpa Jeans, another clothing brand created by a Penn State student.

“I basically ordered a few T-shirts, created a social media page, Facebook page, LinkedIn page, started getting the word out a bit, and so far it’s doing well,” Thanjavuru said.

Currently, A World Without H8 is selling “college apparel,” like hoodies, sweatshirts, and long-sleeved and short-sleeved T-shirts. Each bears the company’s signature logo — a globe with a peace sign.

“Basically I came up with [the logo] because obviously I needed a logo for my company and I was thinking, ‘What’s better than having the Earth with a peace sign right down the middle because you know the company is called A World Without H8,’” Thanjavuru said.

His friend, who is pursuing an art degree at Penn State, created the actual logo for the company.

Eventually, Thanjavuru said that in addition to the current merchandise he wants to also sell bracelets, ping pong balls and potentially hats.

A World Without H8 also donates 25% of its proceeds to the charity Heart to Heart International. According to Thanjavuru, this organization helps to “administer crisis relief, provide humanitarian development and improve health access.” So far, Thanjavuru has been able to donate $100 to Heart to Heart, and is about to send out the next donation in the near future.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic specifically, Heart to Heart International helped with the distribution of safety gear.

The purpose of A World Without H8, however, is to help educate.

“We want people to understand that there is a lot of inequality in this world socioeconomically,” Thanjavuru said. “Some people are born in rich families, some people are born [in] not the best conditions, and what that does is… it doesn’t give people the same opportunities to prosper.”

One of the challenges to creating this company, according to Thanjavuru, was coding the website. He used his knowledge from his major and recent internship with the organization Cocoa Packs to code the website himself.

After creating the website, his cousin Rithwik Gokhale — a senior majoring in computer engineering at Iowa State University — stepped in to help improve the website.

“Generally [I] improve the [user interface] of the website,” Gokhale said. “So the main task would be to... improve existing features of the site, so just make things look more appealing… make it easier to go through the website.”

He is currently working on boosting user experience, including features that allow customers to share products from their site on platforms like Facebook and Pinterest.

Gokhale is one of about five web development interns who work with Thanjavuru. As a front-end web intern, Gokhale also takes care of the site’s general maintenance.

Thanjavuru has an increasing number of interns, including a handful who are dedicated to creating an app for the company. To handle the financial side of things, Thanjavuru’s roommate Andrew Patterson has been the supply chain management and logistics intern for roughly a week now.

According to Patterson (sophomore-supply chain management), after Thanjavuru gives him the numbers, he creates an Excel sheet where he uses formulas to calculate totals in revenue, profit and donations.

“I give him a monthly financial report of how he’s doing, and I encourage him on what to buy more of and what to buy less of based on how fast they sell,” Patterson said.

When the company started, Patterson explained it was difficult because there were so many pre-orders that they were running out of inventory they didn’t yet have.

In addition to this, Patterson said it’s growing at a fast pace.

“I like how all of our friends are involved, and not only that, but we’re starting to get greek life involved,” Patterson said.

A World Without H8 has also finalized a sponsorship with College Pizza, meaning anyone wearing their shirt receives a 10% discount at the restaurant.

Long term, keeping costs low and expanding to other campuses are Thanjavuru’s goals.

“I want to keep it cheap so people have a reason to buy it,” he said.

Thanjavuru is happy to see people wearing his products.

“The best part is just going out downtown and just seeing people wear my shirt,” Thanjavuru said.

As for Gokhale, it’s the impact the brand has the potential to make.

“What you're doing is you’re appealing to the younger generation, which I feel like is very important, because clearly we’ll be the ones taking over stuff in the future,” Gokhale said. “So making sure that people are aware of inequality in the world, and the fact that something is being done about it, I feel like that’s a good kind of message to move forward with.”