As Penn State students will learn online until at least April 3, many might be wondering how they will complete coursework without their required textbooks.

Penn State University Libraries has digital options for students to access their books from home and has extended due dates for most materials during the online learning period, according to its website.

E-Reserves allows students to login to the libraries' website via Canvas and search for course material that is available digitally by searching for a specific course.

Professors whose textbooks and other required materials are not available digitally via Canvas should submit an electronic reserve request through the University Libraries' request form, according to an email from university spokesperson Rachel Pell.

Physical course materials available on the digital reserve "will be linked to the course upon request," Pell said.

In the meantime, University Libraries will scan sections of required course material for "short-term, temporary use" to follow Fair Use rights, copyright holders' rights and copyright law.

If the E-Reserves is not working properly, contact ul-reserveshelp@lists.psu.edu.

The library's website also includes digital copies of thousands of books, databases for research, digital collections and library guides for a variety of subject matter.

Students may schedule a time slot to work via phone or online with a Penn State librarian or staff member by completing a Research Consultation Request form.

If an issue arises when logging into a database, visit "Library Authentication Problems" on the library's website.

For questions, call the library at 814-865-6368, text 814-409-7946 or email askalibrarian@psu.edu.

Students may also utilize the chat service to communicate with a Penn State librarian or staff member. The chat is available on the Penn State University Libraries website during the following days and times:

Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

Monday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

