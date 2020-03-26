The Office for Civil Rights is holding Penn State accountable for failing to protect students and address their sexual abuse complaints after the office launched an investigation into the university following the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case, according to a press release from the United States Department of Education.

Penn State must now provide "individual remedies" for students whose complaints were handled improperly or inequitably, as determined by the OCR.

The OCR is also requiring the university to revise its record-keeping practices of sexual harassment allegations, report the handling of all Title IX complaints for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years to the OCR, revise its Title IX policies, facilitate relevant Title IX training to university staff, including athletics staff, and notify participants in youth programs and their parents that Title IX prohibits sexual harassment.

In a statement, the university said it entered a voluntary resolution agreement with the Department of Education and "looks forward to implementing that agreement according to its terms."

Penn State said it provided the OCR with over 80,000 pages of documentation related to policies, procedures, training, specific investigations and record keeping during the investigation.

According to the Department of Education's release, the OCR found that Penn State did not have systems in place to protect students, "including when sexual misconduct involves athletic staff."

The OCR reviewed the university's policies and procedures for "resolving allegations of sexual harassment" during the 2011-12 and 2019-20 academic years. The review focused on eight of Penn State's 20 campuses — University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Berks, Harrisburg, Hazelton, Schuylkill and Worthington campuses.

During its review, the OCR found that Penn State violated Title IX on numerous occasions.

According to the release, Penn State failed to properly respond to sexual harassment complaints for student complaints during the 2016-17 academic year and complaints first reported to the athletic department during the 2015-16 and 2017-18 academic years.

During the 2016-17 academic year, the OCR found Penn State failed to maintain records necessary for the OCR to determine if the university complied with Title IX requirements. The university's record keeping during the 2017-18 and 2019-20 was also inadequate, according to the release.

The release says the OCR found that during the 2019-20 academic year, Penn State's Title IX policies and procedures, "failed to provide adequate notice to students and employees of the procedures; to ensure fair and appropriate investigation of complaints; to provide procedures for complaints alleging discrimination based on sex carried out by employees and third parties; to provide designated and reasonably prompt timeframes for the major stages of the complaint process; and to provide notice to parties of the outcome of investigations of complaints."

Additionally, from 2017 to 2019, OCR found that the university imposed interim suspensions before giving accused individuals the opportunity to respond to allegations and structured hearings so they "precluded relevant information."

"As I've said before, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,' and for too long the students of Penn State have been denied justice," Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said in the release. "I committed to clearing out the backlog of cases we inherited from the previous administration, and we are doing just that. I hope resolution of this Title IX investigation and the changes we are requiring will help to bring continued healing to the Penn State community."

Penn State said many of the OCR's findings relate to past practices that have since been addressed by university leadership. The university said any remaining findings will be the "immediate focus" of Penn State's efforts.

"The University remains committed to increasing the responsiveness of its policies for our students and employees," the university's statement reads. "We believe this review by OCR will assist Penn State in improving how it addresses the issue of sexual violence, misconduct and harassment on campus in the future."