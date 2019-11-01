On Oct. 31, Penn State students gathered in the Thomas Building to celebrate Día de los Muertos, learn about its history and discuss its significance in their lives.

Día de los Muertos is a two-day festival that takes place on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2. Although most heavily associated with Mexican culture, the holiday is celebrated throughout Latin America and within Latino populations throughout the world.

With only 6.2 percent of Penn State’s undergraduate student body being Hispanic or Latino, many students aren’t familiar with the holiday or how it’s celebrated.

On Thursday, Oct. 31 the Mexican Student Association held a potluck in collaboration with The Spanish Club, which served as an informational session about Día de los Muertos.

Pan de muerto, sugar skulls, rice and decorative cookies were among the dishes that guests contributed to the event.

Cuisine is a major aspect of Día de los Muertos and how people take part in it. Valentina Marotti, an international student from Ecuador, described how food was at the center of her family’s celebrations.

“To celebrate, we eat colorada morada, a warm drink based on fruits, and guaguas de pan, a sweet bread shaped like a human,” Marotti (junior-marketing) said.

In addition to cuisine, the holiday is commonly celebrated by leaving offerings, or “ofrendas,” at the graves of loved ones. Offerings are often foods or items once loved by those who passed away. Different foods can symbolize different ideas, such as sugar skulls representing a departed soul.

According to history.com, it’s believed that on Día de los Muertos the border between the spirit world and the real-world dissolves and the dead return to the living world to spend time with their loved ones and celebrate.

Dr. Marco Antonio Martinez was a guest speaker at the event. Martinez received his Ph.D and master's degree in Spanish and Portuguese from Princeton University and received his bachelor's degree in history at the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. He is currently an assistant professor of Spanish and studies modern Latin America and Latin culture.

Martinez began the evening by giving students a background on Día de los Muertos and its origin, which is deeply engrained in the history of Latin America from its Mesoamerican roots to the Spanish conquest of Mexico to Mexican independence.

He discussed how many people associate Mesoamerica with the origin of the holiday because the Mayans and Aztecs believed that when a person died, their soul had to complete 12 challenges before being granted access to a “beautiful eternal life.”

Because of this, tribe members began to leave “ofrendas” for loved ones that passed away to aid their soul in these challenges and help them achieve eternal life.

Sergio Avila, the treasurer of the Mexican-Student Association, is from Mexico and reminisced on how he celebrated the holiday growing up.

“When I was in Mexico, we’d go to cemetery, we’d clean up where our loved ones were buried, put flowers on it, and decorate it,” Avila (senior-finance) said.

The decorations on the graves of loved ones were often in the form of offerings. Martinez discussed how the ofrendas were not always as extravagant as they are today, and were originally often simple foods such as corn.

Today, common ofrendas that can be seen on the graves of loved one’s span from specially prepared foods to decadent flower arrangements.

Martinez discussed not only the traditions surrounding the holiday, but also the incorrect stereotypes many people hold about Día de los Muertos and those who celebrate it.

“In my opinion, it’s the most fun Mexican celebration,” Martinez said. “But the idea that Mexicans have this special relationship with death is false. We don’t want to die. When someone dies, we cry, and we are really dramatic in that sense.”

In addition to the association between Latinos and the glamorization of death, Avila emphasized how there’s another American stereotype about Día de los Muertos that is incorrect.

“One of our biggest points is to inform people that Día de los Muertos is not Mexican Halloween, which a lot of Americans think," Avila said. “I see people doing the Catrina face for Halloween, and it has a totally different significance.”