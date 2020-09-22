According to researchers at Penn State and Michigan State University, there is a problem with the wording “race unknown” in enrollment practices due to students not wanting to disclose their racial identity.

Researchers discovered a higher percentage of this practice used at the most and least selective institutions.

“We’re hoping that we change the way (higher education) researchers think about racial groups,” Karly Ford, an assistant professor of education in Penn State's Department of Education Policy Studies, said in a release.

According to Ford, higher education researchers frequently discard the “race unknown” category when examining college enrollments because it changes the racial compositions of the student population.

However, the issue with doing so is that it makes percentages of other racial groups appear larger, she said.

“We just can’t ignore the fact that we don’t have great race data on students,” Kelly Rosinger, an assistant professor of education in the Department of Education Policy Studies said in a release. “If we really want to understand enrollment, persistence, completion, borrowing or other outcomes by race (in higher education), we need to understand the limitations that exist in data collection.”

Ford also added in particularly highly selective institutions, some students might fear that by disclosing their race, they would be less likely to be admitted.

“We need much more inclusive practices when it comes to capturing race data,” Rosinger said in a release. “It’s so important for students to see themselves reflected in the data.”

