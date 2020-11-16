From a Grammy award-winning punk rock musician’s advice on entrepreneurship to the journeys of alumni culinarians, Penn State’s Global Entrepreneurship Week seeks to cast a wide net in its virtual programming.

GEW was started by the Global Entrepreneurship Network in 2008, and it began at Penn State a year later. Today, over 170 countries participate each year, hosting tens of thousands of events combined.

According to Elizabeth Fegert, the marketing and event coordinator for the Penn State Small Business Development Center, Penn State’s GEW typically hosts 50 or more events each year.

Fegert said the quantity of GEW events at Penn State is sought after by other participating universities.

“Every year, there’s sort of a competition of the other colleges that host GEW programming to offer more programs than Penn State,” Fegert said. “I love that all of the campuses and community members come together to provide programming to support entrepreneurs across the whole state.”

This year, Fegert said Penn State’s GEW will take place from Nov. 16 to 20. It includes virtual presentations, workshops and networking opportunities centered around a “diverse array” of topics.

She added that the Global Entrepreneurship Network creates a series of themes to guide participating organizations’ GEW events. This year’s themes — which are distributed throughout the week — are ecosystems, education, inclusion and policy.

However, the overarching goal of GEW is to bring awareness to resources for future entrepreneurs.

“I think that the concept of entrepreneurship can be really intimidating for someone to take on,” Fegert said. “We really want to break down any barriers that a person might have to entrepreneurship and help them explore the resources available to help them be successful in launching their endeavors.”

Fegert said she is excited for Martin Atkins' presentation on Nov. 18, titled “Arts and Entrepreneurship in a Time of Crisis.”

Atkins is a former punk rock drummer who performed with groups such as Nine Inch Nails, Pigface and Public Image Ltd.

Since his career in music, Atkins has taught entrepreneurial courses at several universities. Today, he is the music business coordinator at Millikin University.

Anne Hoag, director of the Center for Penn State Student Entrepreneurship, also looks forward to this event, and said she has watched some of Atkins’ previous lectures and found them “extremely entertaining.”

The events will also teach attendees how to start their own business and how to protect trademarks and patents, according to Hoag.

Additional presentations for the week include “The Financial Ecosystem and Black Business Entrepreneurs,” “Small Business Resilience: Thriving Through Change” and “Opening the Door to Entrepreneurship.”

A full schedule of Penn State GEW events can be found here (https://gew.psu.edu/attend/schedule/). Information on whether registration is required can be found under each event link.

Director of the Small Business Development Center Tim Keohane said in a GEW newsletter that “countless hours” have gone into planning the “fantastic lineup” of events that the week has to offer.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Fegert said this year’s GEW events will be held virtually to ensure the safety of hosts and attendees.

Although this is a change from what has been done in previous years, Fegert said there are some benefits to doing GEW virtually.

Because speakers can give their lectures from their homes instead of scheduling a trip to a Penn State campus, Fegert said the Small Business Development Center had a broader reach and flexibility with the individuals it invited to host.

Similarly, Hoag said the virtual format allows students and community members to participate in events from any Penn State campus.

“There is one silver lining — now it’s accessible to everybody,” Hoag said.

In addition to encouraging students to participate in events regardless of students’ locations, Fegert said the Small Business Development Center hopes to draw community members from the surrounding area.

“We actually want to make sure that our programming is provided for all community entrepreneurs so that we can help to establish more town and gown partnerships,” Fegert said. “We want relationships with community organizations, members of the community, and help support their entrepreneurial needs, as well.”

Although GEW is open to everyone, Fegert said all entrepreneurs, local start-ups, innovators and “outside of the box” thinkers are encouraged to attend in some capacity.

Hoag said a “big takeaway” she hopes attendees come to realize is that entrepreneurship can be for anyone. She also wants to break down the stereotype that entrepreneurship is only for those involved in engineering and business.

“Entrepreneurship is finding a way to be uniquely valuable for others,” Hoag said.

Keohane said another goal is to encourage individuals to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys.

“We hope you walk away inspired and motivated to explore and expand your potential as an entrepreneur by fostering connections and increasing collaborations within our vibrant local ecosystem,” Keohane said in the newsletter.