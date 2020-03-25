Every year, many Penn State students look forward to petting farm animals and receiving free ice cream on Ag Day — but that won’t be the case this year.

With Penn State’s recent transition to remote learning for the rest of the spring semester due to the spread of the coronavirus, most on-campus events have either been canceled, postponed or adapted to an online format.

The switch to an online event is the case for the College of Agricultural Sciences’ Ag Day, which was originally planned for 11 a.m.-3 p.m on April 7 on the Berkey Creamery lawn.

Now, Ag Day has become a virtual “Ag Week.” Ag Week began on Monday and will run through Friday.

According to Sydney Jewell, the co-chair of the outreach committee for Ag Day, Ag Week has consisted of the Ag Advocates posting on and creating short videos for the Ag Sciences and Ag Advocates pages, as well as their own personal pages.

“Ag Day was an annual event to cultivate agricultural awareness and discover opportunities within the College of Agricultural Sciences for hands-on learning, research and the importance of agriculture in everyday life,” Jewell (junior- animal science) said via email. “We hope that this same mission can be accomplished through Ag Week.”

According to Marra Baker — the College of Agricultural Sciences student recruitment and activities director and the Ag Advocates adviser — Ag Day was going to feature the 40 organizations that are associated with the College of Agricultural Sciences.

Baker said each organization was responsible for hosting “an interactive activity related to agriculture and their organization.”

Ag Day also typically features animals from farms on campus and Creamery ice cream, according to Baker.

“By shifting [Ag Day] online, we hope to reach a bigger audience now more than ever to educate those young and old about the critical importance of agriculture,” Baker said.

Baker and her graduate assistant Jana Russell planned all of the daily themes for virtual Ag Week, according to Jewell.

Virtual Ag Week is running at the same time as the Agricultural Council of America’s National Ag Week, according to Russell.

The following themes were planned for Ag Week:

Monday: “What Ag Means to Us”

Tuesday: “Why Should We Celebrate Ag”

Wednesday: “How Have You Been Involved with Ag through Penn State?”

Thursday: “How is Ag Global/Where Has Ag Taken You?”

Friday: “Flashback Friday to Previous Ag Days”

Jewell said she hopes more people will continue to participate as the week progresses.

“I think Ag Week was an incredible way to keep us connected as a community within the college even though we couldn't physically be on campus for Ag Day,” Jewell said. “I also think Ag Week was timed perfectly to remind us all to take a moment and appreciate the industry that is still working to provide us nutritious and healthy food during this challenging time.”

The College of Agricultural Sciences can be found on Twitter and Instagram @agsciences. The Ag Advocates can be found on Instagram @psuagadvocates.

