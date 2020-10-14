As the world has watched and participated in movements against racial injustice, many have realized the importance of amplifying the voices of students of color.

One of those voices advocating for change is Nyla Holland, the president of Penn State’s Black Caucus.

Born and raised in Philadelphia with her older sister and three younger siblings, Holland (senior-political science and African American studies) said she originally sought a degree in kinesiology before shifting her studies to political science and African American studies.

“I've always been passionate about social justice, and I wanted to help people that look like me that are in worse circumstances,” Holland said. “I wanted to be a part of doing that.”

In the early days at Penn State, Holland joined Black Caucus. She’s been with the organization ever since, serving as the political action chair on the executive board her freshman year, secretary sophomore and junior years and president this year.

“I had gone to a few other organizations’ meetings, but [Black Caucus] felt different,” Holland said. “It was in this room, we all sat around a table, so everyone felt like they had somewhat of an equal part of the organization.”

She said the organization gave her a big opportunity to get to know people and befriend students at the university.

“The mission of Black Caucus is very powerful,” Holland said. “It brings together a community that can be very fragmented across the university, and its history of making change is something I could not pass up on.”

As president, Holland has biweekly meetings focused on creating an alumni network for Black Penn Staters, promotes mental and physical health through the organization’s “Get Fit” program, and strives to be more activist- and justice-oriented.

Michael Kume, a member of the Black Caucus, spoke highly of Holland’s work ethic.

“I’ve known Nyla since my freshman year here at Penn State, and she’s always been one of the most driven and goal-oriented people I know,” Kume (senior-chemical engineering) said. “She genuinely invests herself into whatever she’s doing, be it her classes, extracurriculars or activism.”

While on the executive board through the summer, Kume said he saw firsthand her “ambition and devotion” to Black Caucus’s improvement.

“In the months that she’s been president and considering how hectic this year has been overall, I can genuinely say she’s been one of the few people that we can look to for inspiration,” Kume said.

At Penn State, Black professors only make up 3.9% of all professors. Black students account for 4.3% of the undergraduate population, despite making up 13% of the general population.

Holland said to better amplify Black voices, funding and effort from the university is needed.

“[More funding put] into recruiting Black students is important, and something I've heard the admissions office does not do enough of, as well as retention of Black students and that there is enough financial aid and scholarship opportunities for them,” Holland said.

Holland also noted a few things the State College community could do to attract Black students.

She said State College lacks eateries that provide historically Black meals or food, as well as places for Black students to get hair products or have their hair done.

Holland said she has to get her friends to help with her hair at times.

“It's hard to sell [Black prospective students] with that. Black students should feel comfortable to live here,” Holland said. “They shouldn't have to go back home in order to buy things to do their hair with or get the comforts of food like home.”

She also said that too often, Black voices are tokenized at Penn State.

“Certain students will use the same voices for campaigns and reuse them all around without giving them the proper support or seeing what other talent there is out there,” Holland said.

She also expressed concern with how some Black students have faced microaggressions from counselors working at Penn State’s Counseling and Psychological Services.

“[Students of color] should not have to deal with that when they are trying to avoid that in their classrooms, residence halls or anywhere else,” Holland said.

In response, CAPS said it is committed to listening and learning from marginalized communities.

“We want to help students from marginalized communities be heard,” said Natalie Hernandez DePalma, CAPS assistant director for clinical services and former coordinator of multicultural programs and services. “We are aware that we are only human, and at some points may not land certain comments, but we are committed to staying in the conversation and helping with that repair.”

Holland said if Penn State “wants to push something,” it “can find a way to do it.”

“Everyone knows about THON because the university advertises it out there, and Homecoming and organizations that have such strong foundations in the community,” Holland said. “Amplify the voices of the Black Caucus and other resources for Black students here.”

Black Caucus member DeAndre Malcolm said Holland’s determination and activism represents the organization and its community well.

“She is equipped with new means of advocacy and determination to address topics concerning social justice and the conditions of the students of color at Penn State,” Malcolm (junior-public relations) said.

Malcolm has known Holland since joining the caucus, and said she is one of the hardest workers he knows.

“I’ve been able to witness her hard work and dedication to the organization and advocacy for Penn State students,” Malcolm said.

With this summer’s news cycle being dominated by police shootings of Black Americans, many people and organizations have spoken out and up for racial justice, including the university.

Holland said she would like to see a more consistent attitude toward Penn State's Black students, though.

“We should not just hear out Black students when things hit the fan like they did this summer, but make sure [the university will] consistently reach out to organizations and hear and work on their feedback — even when it's not popular,” Holland said.

Holland worked with another student to create an informal survey that focused on some of the problems she said are disproportionately affecting students of color during the pandemic.

“Black students and other students of color are more likely to experience homelessness, food insecurity, [and are] less likely to have a quiet place to study, viable internet access — all of the things that can help make you a successful student,” Holland said.

These issues can only be made worse if Penn State goes remote because of the pandemic, Holland said.

“There are students who don't have housing at home. Is there a way students can have an option to stay on campus, which some Black students may need, as well as food, and security?” Holland said. “They need to be taken care of if we go online.”

When searching for her own strength, Holland said she looks to decorated tennis player Serena Williams for inspiration.

Holland said Williams “is arguably one of the best athletes ever,” and has persisted after enduring scrutiny and oppression.

“I think her life story is testament to the resiliency, versatility and beauty of Black women,” Holland said.

Looking ahead, Holland said she is committed to helping others, and hopes to work “in any capacity that improves the condition of Black and other marginalized peoples.”

“What I do know for certain is that I want to experience true joy in anything I end up doing.”

