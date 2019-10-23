In the aftermath of the first vaping-related death reported in Pennsylvania, students spoke out regarding their personal vaping experiences.

Interim assistant director for Health Promotion and Wellness at Penn State Danielle Haluska cautioned students against vaping.

“At this time, the FDA and CDC have not identified the cause or causes of the lung injuries among patients, and the only commonality among all patients is that they report the use of e-cigarette or vaping products,” Haluska said. “Several students accessing our services have indicated experience with vaping and are concerned about the effects on their health.”

Health Promotion and Wellness urges students to seek treatment immediately if symptoms arise. Symptoms include coughing, shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss.

In addition, Freshstart is a free program offered by Health Promotion and Wellness at Penn State to help students quit smoking and vaping. The program was created by the American Cancer Society and consists of four one-hour individual sessions to help students quit smoking and vaping.

Students can call 814-863-0461 to schedule a Freshstart appointment.

Brittany Lauffer, who works at the Pennsylvania Department of Health as a public information officer, said the vaping death in Pennsylvania “underscores” people’s need to be aware of the “symptoms of this illness.”

“The majority of the cases both in Pennsylvania and across the country have required hospitalization, and many have been life-threatening, with patients in comas and suffering from very serious health conditions,” Lauffer said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the brain is still developing until age 25 and nicotine has serious impacts on the developing brain.

“Many of these teens do not know what they are vaping, and there is a significant risk that nicotine could damage their still developing brain,” Lauffer said.

Penn State student Renee Killmeyer doesn’t personally vape, but she knows many friends who do.

“I see that it’s negatively impacting people’s health,” Killmeyer (senior-finance) said.

Brenna Bellew doesn’t condone vaping because she “thinks it’s gross.”

“It’s just as bad as regular cigarette smoke,” Bellow (sophomore-communications and French) said, “when you walk through a cloud from someone who was walking in front of you.”

For Megan Morris, the vaping epidemic hits close to home.

Morris (sophomore-forensic science) has two cousins who were recently in the hospital as a result of their vaping and nicotine usage.

On the other hand, Dylan Helfrick believes that vaping is not that bad for your health.

Helfrick (junior-turfgrass) admitted to blowing a lot of money on vaping throughout the past few years.

“People are going to do whatever they want,” Helfrick said.

Peyton Benac is a student at Harvard College who no longer vapes. Benac, a junior majoring in astrophysics, went to the emergency room this past August because she was having a heart attack.

“I bought a Juul last December because I was an occasional cigarette smoker and wanted to stop, but within a week or two I was Juuling way more than I was ever smoking before,” Benac said. “I probably went through a pod every day or two.”

Benac began having chest pains among other worrisome symptoms in August, and that’s when she was rushed to the emergency room. The heart attack was caused by a blood clot, which nicotine drastically increases the risk of — especially for women who take the birth control pill.

Benac advised Penn State students to take the risks associated with vaping seriously.

“I always knew there was the potential for risk but I thought it would never happen to me,” Benac said. “Everyone thinks that until it actually does happen to them.”