Throughout the fall semester, students were mandated by the university to follow specific guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus — but not all have adhered to them.

Robert Hileman believes most of his peers at Penn State have been listening to the rules.

“From what I’ve seen so far as I’m just walking to classes and I’m all around campus, I typically see everybody wearing masks, everybody’s socially distancing,” Hileman (freshman-nursing) said.

Hileman said there were people he saw without masks, but overall he feels pretty good about how well students are following the guidelines.

Hileman brought up how there were issues with “huge” student gatherings outside of East Residence halls, where students weren’t wearing masks.

Yet, Hileman feels that since the start of the semester, students have become more cautious.

Neeha Thulasiram believes students have been “more careful” as the semester has progressed, but thinks students may become less careful during the football season.

“I would say most of them are,” Thulasiram (junior-biobehavioral health) said, “but some are not doing what they’re supposed to be doing, like social distancing.”

Paulina Torres also believes the football season will affect students in terms of the coronavirus.

“I think cases are [going to] increase on campus,” Torres (sophomore-energy engineering) said.

Ashley Navarrete said students are following the guidelines well, but have become less vigilant than they were at the start of the semester.

Navarette (freshman-undecided) believes with the return of football there will be more parties that the university can’t regulate.

“I feel like people care less now, because they get more comfortable with people,” Navarette said. “When you meet someone you’re like, ‘oh OK, I can take off my mask.’ I feel like it’s like that now, but you still don’t know where everyone’s been.”

Kyle Domico believes students should follow the guidelines and spend time in smaller groups.

“Obviously following social distancing guidelines [is hard],” Domico (freshman-computer science) said. “A lot of people like to be social and hang around with a lot of people.”

Michael Gaines believes people need to follow the university-mandated coronavirus guidelines this school year.

“I think you just have to sacrifice this year, which is tough for a lot of people to do,” Gaines (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. “But that’s the only way it’ll change or get better.”