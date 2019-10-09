It’s a truth that parents do not want to believe – students skip class.

Students and parents alike may fall prey to the consequences of this habit. When skipping class causes grades to plummet, it can make for a potentially awkward conversation at Thanksgiving dinner. It may also burn a hole in the wallet of whoever is paying the tuition.

USA Today recently published an article detailing the average cost of skipping a Monday, Wednesday, Friday class or Tuesday, Thursday class at a public university.

For in-state students choosing to not go to a Monday, Wednesday or Friday class, it costs them $94.88 per class, and Tuesday or Thursday classes costs $134.14 per class.

As per usual across the country, the costs are significantly higher for out-of-state residents. For that group, not showing up to class costs $254.88 for Monday, Wednesday and Friday classes and $360.34 for Tuesday or Thursday classes.

These numbers may deter students from skipping classes, or simply strike fear in thousands of tuition-paying parents. Nonetheless, members of the Penn State community expressed their feelings on the matter.

Kyle D’Arcy is a part of the group of students who have not skipped a class yet. When told the costs of missing classes, D’Arcy (freshman-computer science), said he definitely thinks the numbers will deter many students from missing classes in general — or at least as frequently as some do.

On the other side of the spectrum is Beverly Stokes, who said she has skipped classes from time to time. Stokes (senior-criminology) said her reasons for skipping classes were that she was under the weather or simply did not feel like going.

Stokes, an out-of-state student, responded with a resounding, “Yikes” when told how much missing those classes cost her.

“Some people don’t care and don’t know the value of money,” Stokes said in reference to whether or not this information would deter students from skipping class. She said it likely varies from person to person.

Similar to Stokes, Ryan Spencer has skipped a class or two during his time at Penn State.

Spencer (senior-wildlife and fisheries science) said he usually only skips when he has work to complete for another class that is more relevant to his major.

He added that students who pay their own tuition are probably more likely to attend class as they are more aware of how much time and money goes into it.

Dave Brown, a teaching professor of economics and director of Undergraduate Studies, said he feels the negatives definitely outweigh the positives regarding skipping classes.

He believes learning the material in person is extremely valuable to students, and looking at the notes online does not ensure a sufficient academic experience.

He referred to putting class notes online as a “double-edged sword,” saying it both promotes students not coming to class and adversely affects their grade. In an effort to practice what he preaches, Brown avoids putting his class notes online.

Brown said students skipping class often stems from the opportunity cost of going to class.

There is the possibility that a student might feel that going to an extra-credit assignment, studying for an upcoming exam or sleeping an extra hour is more valuable to them in the long term.

He said students may not face the consequences of skipping class directly from the teacher, considering many instructors have too large of an enrollment to pick out who is showing up and who is going a different route.

While students in these classes may not lose attendance points, their exam grades could take a hit.

Students can argue that some classes are more skippable than others.

When asked about this, Brown said a lot of factors go into it. He posed the questions “Did the student take the class already in high school?” and “Does the professor give attendance points?” He believes students must ask themselves these questions and similar ones when debating skipping class.

“Education seems to be the only thing where people want less for their money,” Brown said.