There are two types of Penn State students: those who think the pizza and bagels in State College are good, and those who are from New Jersey and New York.

Those who identify with the latter tend to be branded as “pizza snobs” or “bagel snobs” by the former — and rightfully so. Pizza and bagels, it turns out, are a large source of pride and culture for New Jerseyans and New Yorkers, and they are quick to complain about the “sub-par” bagels outside of their hometowns.

Meg Wallach, from Bergen County of New Jersey, said pizza and bagels are a huge hometown staple.

“Every day in high school, my friends and I would go to the local bagel store and get bagels for lunch,” Wallach (sophomore-journalism) said. “I would say that pizza and bagels are two of the biggest food preferences in my town.”

Lexie Fox can relate, as she finds these foods to be similarly as important in her hometown of South Orange, New Jersey.

“It wasn’t until I began to travel that I realized New Jersey and New York have such good bagels,” Fox (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It never really crossed my mind just because it was so common [in my hometown] to get great quality bagels.”

Fox has frequently found herself as the subject of ridicule among her out-of-state friends who don’t quite understand the sub-par bagel struggle.

“My friends make fun of me all the time when I talk about how much better bagels are in Jersey. I guess you could say I’m a snob,” she said. “My standards are just abnormally high because of the area I came from.”

Rita McGoorty, who is from New York, said the pizza and bagels in State College aren't "too bad," but could definitely be better.

Once an outsider eats pizza and bagels from New York or New Jersey, McGoorty (freshman-communication sciences and disorders) said they will understand why these foods are so hyped up by natives.

Steven Dorio’s hometown pizza and bagels have given him some high expectations — and State College pizza and bagels have not met them.

"[The pizza and bagels are] absolutely terrible,” Dorio (freshman-business) said. “The bagels are very dry, and I wouldn’t feed State College pizza to animals since it’s a disgrace to the pizza community.”

Fox feels strongly about the pizza and bagel quality as well, saying that while the bagels here will “suffice” in a pinch, the pizza “sucks.”

Maddy Viesman from Marlboro, New Jersey can stomach the State College pizza and bagels if necessary, but said she knows that they can’t hold a candle to her hometown pizza and bagels.

“Once you get a bagel or a slice of pizza from Jersey, you won't eat one in school again,” Viesman (sophomore-journalism) said.

Wallach said she recognizes that New Jerseyans and New Yorkers can come across as snobby in being so picky with their high-quality gluten snacks — and she recognizes that not many will understand the struggle.

“I’m genuinely happy for my friends who don’t understand the struggle, because you can’t necessarily miss something you never had,” Wallach said. “I guarantee, though, if they grew up in New Jersey with the stellar pizza and bagels, they would understand.”

Even though the pizza and bagel struggle is specific to New Jersey and New York, many people can relate to the pride of having a high-quality, hometown-specific food.

“It’s just like growing up used to — let’s say, fresh seafood. Then, you go elsewhere and try the seafood in Pennsylvania, where there are not any fresh bodies of water for light years,” Fox said. “That’s what it’s like eating a bagel anywhere but New York and New Jersey.”

